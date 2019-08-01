Qualcomm disappointed Wall Street. It says Huawei is partly to blame

Qualcomm disappointed Wall Street with its latest financial report. According to the company, a large part of the blame falls on Chinese tech giant Huawei.

The U.S. chipmaker reported revenue for the June quarter that declined 13% year-on-year, net income that was down 34% and guidance for the September quarter that missed market expectations.

Qualcomm's press release cited "slower demand for 4G devices as the market prepares for the global transition to 5G" as a key reason for the weakness in its results, but the follow-up earnings call with the company's top executives heavily focused on Huawei and China as a major factor.

"The Huawei export ban, along with the pivot from 4G to 5G, which accelerated over the past couple of months, has contributed to industry conditions, particularly in China, that we expect will create headwinds in our next two fiscal quarters, " Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm, said on Wednesday.

"As a result of the export ban, Huawei shifted their emphasis to building market share in the domestic China market, where we do not see the corresponding benefits in product or licensing revenue."

China's Huawei was put on a U.S. blacklist that restricted American firms from selling products to it. Huawei relies on American components for products from smartphones to laptops. President Donald Trump's administration later said that U.S. firms could sell to Huawei in instances where there are no national security risks.

As a result of the restrictions on Huawei, the Chinese technology firm has turned its focus to China and increased its smartphone market share in its home country. Huawei shipped a record high number of smartphones in China in the second quarter and the country accounted for 62% of its total shipments, according to data from market research firm IDC. Huawei was the largest smartphone player by market share in China in the second quarter, according to separate data from another research company, Canalys.

The reason Mollenkopf said that Qualcomm didn't see "corresponding benefits in product or licensing revenue" is because Huawei makes the majority of its own smartphone modems. Therefore, the rise in Huawei's China shipments didn't help Qualcomm. But the U.S. firm does supply to Huawei's rivals such as Xiaomi and Oppo, both of which saw declines in smartphone shipments in the second quarter in China, according to Canalys. So Huawei's gain hurt Qualcomm.

Huawei is pushing ahead with its own chip technology in both processors and modems. It has developed a chip called the Kirin 980 which is both processor and modem. The processor powers the device while the modem allows it to connect to mobile networks. Huawei has already released its own 5G modem as well. The Chinese firm does still buy Qualcomm modems, but that percentage is low, and it is likely to try to wean itself completely off those.

Qualcomm rival Intel also warned of a slowdown in the China market.

"The China market for us has slowed and it's had an impact on how we see the full 2019 playing out as demand signals (and the) overall economy in China slowed and then demand signals for semi equipment and for our business in particular slowed as a result of slowing demand," Bob Swan, CEO of Intel, told CNBC on Wednesday.

Swan also said that the company has submitted "quite a few licenses" to the U.S. government for approval to sell to Huawei. Intel supplies some processors for Huawei laptops.