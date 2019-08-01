CEO of Burger King's owner: We went with Impossible over Beyond Meat because it tastes better

The CEO of Burger King-parent Restaurant Brands International told CNBC on Thursday the fast food giant chose Impossible Foods for its plant-based Whopper patty over Beyond Meat because "it was the best product for our guests."

"The Burger King team in the U.S. tasted and tested a number of different alternatives," RBI's Jose Cil said on "Squawk on the Street. " "Guests validated [Impossible] through countless tests and focus groups and ultimately in restaurants and market tests that we've done."

The nation's second-largest burger chain announced Thursday morning that it's launching an Impossible Whopper nationwide, starting Aug. 8.

Burger King began testing the plant-based burger at locations in St. Louis in April. After seeing growth in traffic, the company extended the Impossible Whopper to six more markets.

"It's really delivering to the guests what they want, what they're looking for and it's something that we feel very passionate about," Cil told CNBC.

Describing Burger King's partnership with DoorDash, Cil talked about a new promotion available on the delivery service app that allows customers to order and taste test the burgers. "You can buy 2 for $7, one original, one Impossible Whopper on DoorDash or the BK app."

While the Impossible Whopper is only a limited time offer until September, Burger King hopes to make the item permanent. "We need to be brand-led and we let the brands decide what are the products that the guests are looking for based on their feedback," said the CEO of Restaurant Brands, the Canada-based company that also owns Tim Hortons and Popeyes.

McDonald's, the largest U.S. burger chain, has yet to offer a plant-based burger in its home market. CEO Steve Easterbrook has said that the chain is waiting to learn more about how "meatless" meat can drive traffic.

— CNBC's Amelia Lucas contributed to this report.