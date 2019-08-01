Senate passes 2-year budget deal, sending bill to Trump

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill to raise the U.S. budget and lift the debt ceiling for the next two years.

The spending deal now heads to the Oval Office desk to be signed by President Donald Trump.

The bill passed the House last week despite weak support from Republicans, even after Trump urged them to vote for the deal.

Conservative lawmakers and advocates have griped that the deal, which was hashed out in July between the White House and congressional leaders in both parties, doesn't take steps to curb spending or shrink ballooning U.S. deficits.

Rather, the bill raises spending by hundreds of billions of dollars, setting discretionary spending at about $1.37 trillion in fiscal year 2020 and even higher in 2021.

Meanwhile, total U.S. government debt now tops $22 trillion, and the Office of Management and Budget projects a $1 trillion deficit for 2019.

"There's a day of reckoning with this," Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said on Fox News ahead of the vote. The deal was expected to expected to reach the 60-vote threshold required to pass in the Senate.