Senate passes 2-year budget deal, sending bill to Trump

The central bank made "midcycle adjustments" in 1995 and 1998, cutting rates three times to combat the economic downturn.Marketsread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit.2020 Electionsread more
Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.Food & Beverageread more
Likely Federal Reserve nominee Judy Shelton compared the current situation involving the U.S. central bank and its global counterparts to the 1930s as the world struggled...The Fedread more
The bill passed the House last week despite weak support from Republicans, even after President Trump urged them to vote for the deal.Politicsread more
In a swift reversal, the bond market began to price in more Fed easing a day after Fed Chairman Powell surprised markets with a low commitment to future rate cuts.Market Insiderread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell below 2%, a day after Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since 2008.Bondsread more
Comcast revealed Thursday that it will be building Universal's Epic Universe, a major expansion in Orlando, Florida, that includes hotels, restaurants and shops.Entertainmentread more
Democratic candidates attacked President Donald Trump at a much more aggressive rate in the second 2020 primary debates than they did during the first round in July.2020 Electionsread more
The Federal Reserve delivered its first rate cut since 2008 but Wall Street economists disagree about what happens next.Marketsread more
Former Fortress hedge fund manager Michael Novogratz predicts the historic rally for stocks is coming to an end.Marketsread more
The Senate on Thursday passed a bill to raise the U.S. budget and lift the debt ceiling for the next two years.
The spending deal now heads to the Oval Office desk to be signed by President Donald Trump.
The bill passed the House last week despite weak support from Republicans, even after Trump urged them to vote for the deal.
Conservative lawmakers and advocates have griped that the deal, which was hashed out in July between the White House and congressional leaders in both parties, doesn't take steps to curb spending or shrink ballooning U.S. deficits.
Rather, the bill raises spending by hundreds of billions of dollars, setting discretionary spending at about $1.37 trillion in fiscal year 2020 and even higher in 2021.
Meanwhile, total U.S. government debt now tops $22 trillion, and the Office of Management and Budget projects a $1 trillion deficit for 2019.
"There's a day of reckoning with this," Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said on Fox News ahead of the vote. The deal was expected to expected to reach the 60-vote threshold required to pass in the Senate.
The bill also suspends the U.S. borrowing limit for two years, allowing both parties to circumvent another politically toxic fight over the debt ceiling before the 2020 presidential election.
Trump hyped up the budget deal in a tweet, telling Republicans to "go for it" and assuring them that "there is always plenty of time to CUT!"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., spoke on the Senate floor Thursday morning to call on his caucus to pass the bill.
"This is the agreement the administration has negotiated, this is the deal the House has passed, this is the deal President Trump is waiting and eager to sign into law, this is the deal that every member of this body should support when we vote later this morning," McConnell said.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.