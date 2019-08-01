South Korea's July exports slump for eighth month amid US-China trade dispute and Japan curbs

SK Hynix 32GB Double-Data-Rate (DDR) 4 memory modules are arranged for a photograph at the company's office in Seongnam, South Korea, on Monday, July 22, 2019.



South Korea's exports tumbled for an eighth straight month in July, with persistently weak global demand and an escalating dispute with Japan painting an increasingly gloomy picture for Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Exports shrank 11.0% in July from a year earlier, trade ministry data showed on Thursday, largely in line with an 11.3% fall tipped in a Reuters poll.

Shipments to China fell 16.3%, while semiconductor exports sank just over 28%.

South Korea, home to the world's top producers of memory chips and steel products, is bracing for possible disruptions in production if a weeks-old dispute with Japan worsens.

"The July data failed to provide any indication of improvement in exports for the short run as semiconductor sales and exports to China continue to suffer," said Park Sang-hyun, economist at Hi Investment & Securities.

"Tensions with Japan are another potential risk going forward," Park added.

Imports in July fell 2.7% over a year earlier, better than expectations for an 8.1% drop. That brought the month's trade balance to a surplus of $2.44 billion.

South Korea, the world's sixth-largest exporter, is the first major industrial economy to release trade data each month, providing an early assessment on the health of global demand.

A survey of purchasing managers by IHS Markit on Thursday pointed to further weakness ahead. New export orders for South Korean goods shrank the most in about six years, while business confidence crumbled, prompting factories to shed staff and cut prices of their goods to boost sales.

In early July, Japan tightened restrictions on exports to South Korea of key materials used to make memory chips and display panels. Economists say the tech export curbs could shave 0.4 percentage point off South Korea's gross domestic product this year.

Tokyo is now moving to remove Korea from its list of favored trading partners, possibly as early as Friday.

Seoul believes the frictions with Japan are related to a diplomatic row over the compensation of forced labor during World War Two, which Tokyo has denied.