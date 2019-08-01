Square falls 7% after forecasting lower-than-expected guidance

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc., speaks during an interview in New York, U.S., on Monday, May 1, 2017.

Shares of Square dropped as much as 8% Thursday after the payments company beat analysts' expectations for second-quarter earnings and revenue, but issued weaker-than-expected guidance.

Square also announced a deal to sell its food delivery company Caviar to DoorDash for $410 million. The deal will be a mix of cash and DoorDash preferred stock.

Here's how the company did compared to what Wall Street expected:

Earnings: 21 cents per share, vs. 17 cents forecast by Refinitiv.

Adjusted revenue: $563 million vs. $557.1 million, forecast by Refinitiv.

Adjusted third-quarter earnings per share guidance came in weaker than expected. The company forecasted a range of between 18 cents and 20 cents per share, compared to 22 cents analysts had expected. The company did not update its full-year guidance.

"The third quarter is an important time for us to invest," Square CFO Amrita Ahuja said on a call with reporters.

Adjusted revenue rose to $563 million in the second quarter, a 46% jump year over year. Gross payment volume came in at $26.8 billion vs. $26.9 billion Wall Street had expected. More than half of its payment volume came from larger sellers.

The company also updated investors on its popular peer-to-peer Cash App — largely seen as a competitor to PayPal's Venmo. Excluding bitcoin, revenue on the app was $135 million for the second quarter.

Square's stock had been on a tear this year with a 47% rally since January, compared to a 20% rise in the S&P 500.

Last quarter, Square beat analysts' estimates on earnings and revenue but reported weaker-than-expected gross payment volume and guidance for the second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company, run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, is best known for its credit card processor, payment hardware and popular Cash App. Square also facilitates small business loans through Square Capital, and applied for a special industrial loan company license that allows less traditional financial firms to accept government-insured deposits.

Traders have bid up the stock thanks to new product launches, moves into e-commerce opportunities and growth in the Cash App. It also launched a debit card for businesses in January.

Analysts will be looking for revenue upside from some of these newer products in addition to its core business of subscriptions and services. On the call Thursday, analysts will likely ask for insight into adoption of the Cash App.

One criticism of the payment company has been Square's exposure to brick and mortar through its payment hardware, which largely caters to small businesses.

"To mitigate this, Square has increasingly focused on deploying an omni-channel offering, recently launching Square Online Store," said Dan Dolev, executive director at Nomura, who has a "buy" rating on Square and sees potential 40% upside for the stock. He expects "buoyant" commentary about Square's shift to e-commerce.

