Trump's latest broadside on China raises fear that the trade war is the 'new status quo'

The surprise tariffs President Donald Trump announced Thursday against $300 billion or so of Chinese goods takes the trade dispute between the two countries to a new level, even though in dollar terms it doesn't amount to a whole lot.

The president's announcement jolted markets, which had bounced back sharply off Wednesday's disappointing Fed rate cut only to have their legs cut out from underneath by news of a heightened trade war.

Trump's move means that all Chinese goods entering the U.S. will be subject to some sort of duties. While the actual price tag of the latest action is technically just $30 billion, or about 0.14 percentage points of GDP, the psychological damage that could be inflicted comes at an inopportune time.

"The direct impact of these tariffs is smaller than a bread box," said Bill Adams, senior economist at PNC. "The larger effect is going to be through confidence channels and the effect on capital spending."

Indeed, if business surveys have been clear about anything it's that American business is nervous about trade. The closely watched Institute of Supply Management manufacturing survey dipped again in July and is teetering on contraction territory, while the Federal Reserve's key manufacturing gauge has fallen for consecutive quarters.

Morgan Stanley strategists said the latest round of tariffs, if implemented, would contribute to "slowbalization," or a continuation of lackluster growth, and could hasten a U.S. recession in as soon as three quarters.

"One key reason: about 68% of the next goods tariffed will be consumer goods and autos/parts, with more potential for immediate impact to the economy," Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Zezas said in a note.