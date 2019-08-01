Trump says he is considering a blockade or quarantine on Venezuela

Skip Navigation
Trump China tariffs raise fear that trade war is the 'new status...

The real impact, though, goes deeper as the announcement takes the trade dispute between the two countries to another level.

Dow drops 280 points after Trump says US adding more tariffs on...

Stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.

Trump tariff threat pushes up chance for Fed rate cuts as...

If President Donald Trump proceeds with new tariffs on China, he may very well get the deeper rate cuts he is seeking from the Fed but also odds of a recession will rise.

Trump says US will impose 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of...

Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.

Market Analysis

Parsing what's going on in the markets, and what investors should be looking for in the next week, with David Darst, Morgan Stanley; Howard Ward, GAMCO; and CNBC's Sue Herera,...

Oil plunges the most in 4 years after Trump's new China tariffs

Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.

Cramer: New tariffs and forecast cuts are coming — Here's how to...

"We're now back in a world where international companies will be forced to cut their forecasts," Jim Cramer says

Apple stock drops on Trump tariff threat

Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...

Retail stocks plunge on new China tariffs

Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Etsy,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 1.

Additional rate cut may be necessary if trade war persists:...

The rate cut would act as a sort of "cushion" for the U.S. economy as the trade dispute weighs on business and consumer confidence, former Fed official Donald Kohn says.

US 10-year yield dives to 2016 lows after Trump announces new...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016 after Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Politics

Trump says he is considering a blockade or quarantine on Venezuela

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, March 27, 2019, during a meeting with Fabiana Rosales de Guaido, wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.
SAUL LOEB | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is considering a quarantine or blockade of Venezuela, as the United States steps up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro to relinquish power.

Asked by a reporter whether he was considering such a measure given the amount of involvement by China and Iran in Venezuela, Trump said: "Yes, I am."

Key Points
  • President Donald Trump announced another round of tariffs Thursday, this time on the remaining $300 billion or so of Chinese goods that aren't already targeted.
  • In dollar terms, the impact is muted — about one-tenth of a percentage point for GDP.
  • But the longer-term impact could be on the collective business psyche that already is worried over trade.