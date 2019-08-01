Trump says US will impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods starting September 1

Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.Marketsread more
Stocks slashed gains after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.US Marketsread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell below 2%, a day after Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since 2008.Bondsread more
In a swift reversal, the bond market begins to price in more Fed easing a day after Fed Chairman Powell surprised markets with a low commitment to future rate cuts.Market Insiderread more
The central bank made "midcycle adjustments" in 1995 and 1998, cutting rates three times to combat the economic downturn.Marketsread more
Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.Food & Beverageread more
The Treasury Department said it will issue more than $400 billion in debt this quarter, putting upward pressure on interest rates even as the Federal Reserve cuts its rate...Marketsread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit.2020 Electionsread more
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos previously told reporters he would sell $1 billion in stock each year to fund his space company, Blue Origin.Technologyread more
Facebook removed hundreds of accounts, pages and groups from two operations it said were involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior.Technologyread more
Likely Federal Reserve nominee Judy Shelton compared the current situation involving the U.S. central bank and its global counterparts to the 1930s as the world struggled...The Fedread more
President Donald Trump said Thursday the U.S. is putting an additional 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods, effective September 1.
"Trade talks are continuing, and during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country...We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one!" Trump said in a tweet on Thursday.
The U.S. and China restarted trade talks in Shanghai this week, the first in-person trade talks since a G-20 truce. The White House said on Wednesday the meetings were "constructive," adding that China confirmed their commitment to increase purchases of United States agricultural exports.
The trade battle between the world's two largest economies has dragged on for more than a year and a half. Trump shocked the markets in May by hiking tariffs to 25% from 10% on $250 billion in Chinese goods. China immediately retaliated and said a trade deal will not be reached unless the existing duties were stripped.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.