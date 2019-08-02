You're not alone if you spend more time planning your vacation than working on your finances

Managing finances is important, but it's not how a lot people are using their time.

One in 5 American adults spend more time planning their vacations than managing their finances, according to an online survey of about 1,000 people from MyBankTracker.com.

There could be several reasons why people dedicate more time to planning trips than figuring out finances, said Jason Reposa, CEO and co-founder of MyBankTracker.com.

"It could be because they are comfortable and have automated finances," Reposa said. "A cruise-control situation."

More from Personal Finance:

How much you'll need to invest to retire with $1 million

This state is home to the best cities for renters

Parents exploit this loophole to secure more college financial aid

The survey found that the demographic most likely to spend more time on vacation planning than finances — five times more, in fact — was the 25 to 34 age group. Reposa said that could be because they want to get their traveling in before having children.

He said how people prioritize their vacation and financial planning could be based on family needs, marital status and careers.

But one thing is clear, he said: Planning a vacation will be easier if you manage your finances well.

"Unless you're in the top 1% of income earners in the U.S., it almost always comes down to budgeting," Reposa said. "Vacation planning becomes a lot less stressful if you understand fully your financial situation."