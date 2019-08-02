5 groceries that are cheaper at Aldi than Trader Joe's

If you're shopping at Trader Joe's to score the best prices, chances are, you're getting a pretty good deal. But there are several everyday items you may be surprised to find are cheaper at Aldi.

"Aldi, happily, has a lot of good quality, good-tasting products at good prices," John Karolefski, grocery store analyst and editor of Grocery Stories, tells CNBC Make It. "It's one of the reasons they've been so successful in the U.S."

Part of the secret to the store's low prices is that the vast majority of their products are private label, so you're not paying for the marketing and advertising that many brands use to attract customers.

It's a strategy similar to the one used by Trader Joe's, but Aldi is able to beat their prices because it also takes a stripped-down approach in its stores. There are few frills: Products are shelved in the shipping boxes they arrived in, there are fewer employees around the store to help customers, you need to bring and bag your own groceries and you rent your shopping cart for a quarter to ensure you bring it back.

It's worth noting that Aldi U.S. and Trader Joe's are independently operated companies with distinct but once-related corporate parents. It could be said that Aldi and Trader Joe's are "estranged cousins."

Next time you're heading to the grocery store, here are five items to try purchasing from Aldi to save a bit more on your grocery budget.