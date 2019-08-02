Why the coming sabbatical of Amazon's Hollywood chief has Wall Street on edge

Senior Vice President of Business Development at Amazon Jeff Blackburn (R) and Anne Blackburn attend the The IMDb Dinner Party at the Sundance Film Festival presented by Dolby on January 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah.

In March, four months before Amazon's Jeff Blackburn announced that he was taking a year-long sabbatical from the company, the executive was asked to address a key business question during an all-hands staff meeting.

Blackburn, a senior vice president and member of CEO Jeff Bezos's exclusive S-Team, oversees Amazon's video-streaming service, which is shelling out billions of dollars to outbid Netflix and others for exclusive content. An employee asked Blackburn if top executives still believed those investments make sense.

"Is the executive team — the S-team — behind it?" Blackburn rhetorically asked in response. "Absolutely. There was a breakthrough year in 2018 in terms of just Prime member engagement with our Prime originals."

At the meeting, a recording of which was obtained by CNBC, Blackburn went on to praise the video team's work, including the writers of the upcoming "Lord of the Rings" series that reportedly cost Amazon $250 million for exclusive rights. He also explained how much he loved talking about Amazon's Prime Video service, saying he could "do it for a long time."

That was then. In an email announcement to employees on Wednesday, Blackburn said he was taking a year off, citing burnout after over two decades of nonstop work, including the last seven as the prime architect of its video-streaming effort. Critically, Blackburn will no longer be a part of the video team's plan for 2020, a year that promises to the be the most competitive yet for the industry with Disney, Apple, and Comcast's NBCUniversal all slated to launch new video-streaming apps. HBO and Netflix, meanwhile, are getting even more aggressive.

"Blackburn's sabbatical could not come at a worse time for Bezos & Co.," said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, in an email to CNBC. "They lose a key cog in the wheel during his absence."