Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Pinterest & more

UBS upgraded the survey company after a positive earnings report and bullish management commentary.

"After another positive earnings report & robust forward mgmt commentary, we upgrade SVMK from Neutral to Buy and raise our PT from $18 to $24. Since its IPO, SVMK mgmt has executed on a mix of enterprise sales & self-serve sales tools, allocated capital to M&A in a way to deepen the product offerings & successfully partnered with companies like CRM & MSFT to widen the market opportunity. Against that backdrop, SVMK's business model continues to demonstrate pricing power, increased customer spend & higher customer retention – in our view, investors should find that dynamic very compelling. "