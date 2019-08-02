Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Pinterest & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Deutsche upgraded Pinterest after the company's earnings report and said it had more "confidence" in its ad business.
"We upgrade shares of Pinterest to a Buy rating and $40 target price reflecting a meaningful increase to estimates and more confidence the company can scale its ad business - in the US and internationally - faster than expected. "
UBS upgraded the survey company after a positive earnings report and bullish management commentary.
"After another positive earnings report & robust forward mgmt commentary, we upgrade SVMK from Neutral to Buy and raise our PT from $18 to $24. Since its IPO, SVMK mgmt has executed on a mix of enterprise sales & self-serve sales tools, allocated capital to M&A in a way to deepen the product offerings & successfully partnered with companies like CRM & MSFT to widen the market opportunity. Against that backdrop, SVMK's business model continues to demonstrate pricing power, increased customer spend & higher customer retention – in our view, investors should find that dynamic very compelling. "
Evercore said the mobile payment technology company was "overvalued" amongst other things after the company's earnings report.
"Square's core, merchant acquiring growth is decelerating faster than expected....Square's transformation into a two-sided merchant and consumer network with Square Cash makes its pre-IPO adjusted EBITDA margin target of 35-40% unattainable, in our view, given the large amount of investment spending required...SQ is overvalued at 77 times our revised 2021E EPS, we believe, given our 5 year, average adjusted EPS growth forecast of 39%, down from 55% previously. "
MKM initiated Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet and said each company has a "powerful competitive advantage."
"With scale and reach, each of these platforms now has gravitational pull unlike any other trifecta of companies in a single sector. While there might be temporary pockets of weakness in the stock prices of these companies, we expect that over the long term each will fare well. In this report, we provide our checklist-based framework to analyze these mega-caps on an ongoing basis, key investment themes affecting all-things-Internet, and a one-page investment thesis write-up for each of the stocks. Please refer to our individual company reports for more details."
J.P. Morgan said that the broadcast radio platform company has the "scale" and strategy to "outperform" its peers.
"iHeart is the leading broadcast radio platform in the US with a strong and growing digital presence. We believe this scale and multiplatform strategy has allowed iHeart to outperform its broadcast radio peers while also driving higher margins that should allow the company to rapidly delever. "