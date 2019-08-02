Analysts sorting winners and losers as new set of tariffs take aim at Nike, retailers

A detailed view of the shoe worn by Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils against the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina.

A new set of tariffs on China that particularly targets retailers has Wall Street deciding which companies will be able to clear the bar, and which will stumble when the new levies go into effect.

The list of new tariff goods "disproportionately impacts apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, and toys," said Goldman Sachs' Kate McShane in a note to clients.

Shares of retailers tanked on Thursday when President Donald Trump surprised investors by ending a tariff ceasefire with China. Trump tweeted that the U.S. would be levy tariffs of 10% on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports, starting on September 1.