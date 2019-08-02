Bannon: Trump could very well face a Democrat not even in the 2020 presidential race yet

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops 160 points on trade war fears, heads for second-worst...

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.

US Marketsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business services.

Economyread more

70% of shoes sold in US comes from China. New tariffs has...

The U.S. footwear industry is now one of the biggest victims in the escalating trade war with China.

Retailread more

Apple and Microsoft vie for top market spot, but only one will...

Apple has pushed past the $1 trillion market cap to nip at Microsoft's heels. The charts suggest one will keep rolling past that milestone.

Trading Nationread more

Jobs report shows labor market solid as economy faces new trade...

July's employment report shows the labor market remains solid, while business investment has turned more cautious due to tariffs and trade friction.

Market Insiderread more

Bannon goes against Trump on bitcoin, says 'cryptocurrencies have...

"They could be a very important part going forward, particularly in this global populist revolt," says the former White House chief strategist.

Bitcoinread more

Stock up 230% this year could see a massive move next week

One streaming video stock is roaring higher this year, and technician Todd Gordon is betting on more massive moves as it reports earnings next week.

Trading Nationread more

Trump defends Kim Jong Un, downplays North Korean ballistic...

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday to downplay a series of North Korean ballistic missile launches.

Defenseread more

Beijing responds to Trump's new $300 billion tariff threat

China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.

China Politicsread more

Major Wall Street strategists react to President Trump's tariff...

Wall Street strategists warned clients that they expected the next round of tariffs to go into effect on September 1.

Marketsread more

What to watch: Jobs Friday, Trump's new China tariff threat, and...

U.S. stock futures were pointing to further losses on Wall Street after President Trump's new China tariff threat and ahead of the government's July employment report.

Morning Briefread more

Are Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon fair game?

CNBC's Jon Fortt sits down with antitrust experts Doug Melamed and Dina Srinivasan to discuss big tech monopolies.

Fortt Knoxread more
Politics

Bannon: Trump could very well face a Democrat not even in the 2020 presidential race yet

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Ex-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon says he does not see any of the declared Democratic candidates posing a challenge to President Trump.
  • Bannon sees a possibility of "people on the sideline" joining the race by this fall, positing Hillary Clinton or Mike Bloomberg.
  • Back in June, Trump told NBC News that he would rather run against former Vice President Joe Biden than Clinton.
VIDEO5:3205:32
Steve Bannon: There's no Democrat in the race that can take on Trump
Squawk Box

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told CNBC on Friday that he does not see any of the declared Democratic presidential candidates posing a challenge to President Donald Trump.

"I think it's still a pillow fight" among the 20-something Democratic presidential hopefuls, said Bannon, who also formerly ran the Breitbart News far-right media outlet. "I don't see excitement in these candidates," which he said could open the nomination process to someone not in the race yet.

The Democratic Party's main objective is to beat Trump, said Bannon, adding that no candidate has emerged as being able to do so. He believes Trump will be re-elected.

Bannon — who helped Trump win the White House in 2016 and influenced the early months of the administration — slammed former Vice President and current Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden.

"If the Democratic party wants to take on Trump, I've got a news flash for them. They're not taking on Donald Trump with Joe Biden," he argued. "Joe Biden's days of hitting a fastball are many years behind him."

A spokesperson for Biden was not immediately available for comment on Bannon's remarks.

Bannon said on "Squawk Box" that he sees a possibility of "people on the sideline" joining the race by this fall, positing Hillary Clinton or former New York City mayor and billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg.

Both Clinton and Bloomberg have already said they are not running for president in 2020.

Back in June, Trump said in a "Meet the Press" interview on NBC that he would rather run against Biden than Clinton, saying she was a "ruthless and vicious " candidate during the 2016 race.

VIDEO17:5717:57
Steve Bannon on the trade wars, the Democratic primary, crypto and more
Squawk Box
Next Article
Key Points
  • Former White House advisor Steve Bannon says Trump's latest tariff threat shows that the Chinese government can no longer make false promises.
  • The hardline ex-White House chief strategist says Washington has given Beijing "enough time" to follow through on trade promises.