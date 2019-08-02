There's a major mistake most aspiring entrepreneurs make, start-up investor warns

Many of us would love to found the next billion-dollar start-up. But building a business — no matter how big or small — is a difficult process, riddled with challenges and unpredictability. Yet, there is one stumbling block you can avoid right from the outset — and it's one many founders miss, according to investor Sebastien Eckersley-Maslin. "Understand the problem you're solving," says Eckersley-Maslin, himself an entrepreneur and founder of Australian start-up accelerator BlueChilli. It may sound obvious, Eckersley-Maslin recently told CNBC Make It, but you'd be amazed how many people overlook it.

Maskot | Getty Images

Too often, he said, would-be entrepreneurs come up with an idea they think customers will love, only to find it meets no need — or misses the need altogether. "Most people come up with a solution first, without thinking through the problem," noted Eckersley-Maslin. That's troubling given that failure to solve a problem — otherwise known as poor market fit — ranked as the top start-up killer, ending 42% of businesses, according to a 2018 study by investment research firm CB Insights. Other common reasons included insufficient funding, a lack of suitable talent, market competition and poor timing. Yet that potential issue can be overcome by validating your idea early on, said Eckersley-Maslin.

Sebastien Eckersley-Maslin, founder and CEO of Australian start-up accelerator BlueChilli. BlueChilli