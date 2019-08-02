Disney and Charter blow through deadline but keep talking about a new carriage agreement

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.US Marketsread more
The move comes as the agriculture industry has taken a hit from Trump's trade war with China.Politicsread more
Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business services.Economyread more
The continued talks suggest that both sides hope to avoid a blackout of ESPN and other Disney channels.Technologyread more
July's employment report shows the labor market remains solid, while business investment has turned more cautious due to tariffs and trade friction.Market Insiderread more
IBM reduced its profit forecast for the year after factoring in costs related to Red Hat, its biggest acquisition ever.Technologyread more
China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.China Politicsread more
Rep. John Ratcliffe's withdrawal, which President Trump blamed on unfair media coverage of the Texas Republican, came days after Trump said national intelligence chief Dan...Politicsread more
Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including Biden, have shied away from being associated with PACs and super PACs.2020 Electionsread more
The U.S. footwear industry is now one of the biggest victims in the escalating trade war with China.Retailread more
Two American icons hung out in an Omaha ice cream shop and dished out some cheer.Investingread more
Disney and Charter are still discussing a new multiyear carriage agreement, blowing past Friday's 12:01 a.m. deadline, as the two sides try to reach a deal, according to people familiar with the matter.
The sides are making progress on a deal and want to avoid a blackout of popular networks including ESPN, ABC and The Disney Channel, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.
Discussions between pay-TV providers and content providers have become more complicated this year as large programmers, including Disney, AT&T's WarnerMedia and CBS, look to divvy up their content between their linear networks and bespoke streaming services.
Earlier this month, AT&T and CBS failed to reach a deal, which has caused millions of DirecTV subscribers to lose access to CBS' broadcast network. CBS acknowledged it has seen an increase in subscribers for its CBS All Access streaming product, which broadcasts most of CBS' programming for $5.99 a month, since the blackout.
The main sticking points between Charter and Disney have been issues related to ESPN, the most expensive network in the pay-TV bundle, said the people. One issue has been ESPN's proposed pricing for the ACC Network, a new cable channel that will broadcast collegiate sports for teams in the conference, including Clemson, Duke and the University of North Carolina. The ACC Network is set to broadcast Clemson's opening game against the Georgia Tech on Aug. 29. Clemson won last year's college football national championship. About 40 percent of Charter's footprint overlaps with ACC schools.
Spokespeople for Charter and Disney declined to comment.
Another hurdle is how much flexibility Charter is willing to give ESPN+, Disney's $4.99 per month streaming product. The two sides are discussing potentially including ESPN+ as a new network that Charter consumers can access on their set-top box, the people said.
Disney plans to bundle ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+ when it launches in November and would like to strengthen the sports streaming service while not eroding the value of ESPN, which commands about $10 for every pay-TV subscriber. Typically, Disney will ask cable operators to distribute ESPN to at least 80 percent of their subscriber footprints, according to people familiar with the matter.
While pay-TV companies such as Viacom have lost leverage in carriage fee negotiations because much of its valuable programming from Nickelodeon and Comedy Central is available on streaming services such as Amazon Prime and Hulu, Disney is still asking for higher fees for ESPN and its associated networks because of the value of live sports, said the people. Disney hasn't made ESPN available as a stand-alone streaming option, maintaining its exclusive value within the pay-TV bundle.