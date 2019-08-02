European stocks seen sharply lower as Trump reignites China trade war

President Donald Trump has been "wildly unpredictable" and it's not clear what the end game for the trade war with China is, says David Adelman, former American ambassador to...World Economyread more
President Donald Trump's threat to impose 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese goods is a serious gamble, Eurasia Group says.
The real impact, though, goes deeper as the announcement takes the trade dispute between the two countries to another level.
Asia stocks dropped in Friday afternoon trade after a surprise tariff announcement from the United States overnight escalated trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.
The first explosions were heard just before 9 a.m. (0200 GMT) at two sites near central Bangkok. A third blast was heard shortly afterwards at a government complex hosting...
If President Donald Trump proceeds with new tariffs on China, he may very well get the deeper rate cuts he is seeking from the Fed but also odds of a recession will rise.
Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.
Saudi Arabia published new laws early Friday that loosen restrictions on women by allowing any citizen to apply for a passport and travel freely, ending a long-standing...
Relations between the U.S. and China — the two largest economies in the world — have been rocky over the past year.
CNBC found building permits that show Tesla plans renewed solar roof testing effort, this time at its car factory in Fremont, California.
European stocks are set to open lower Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would slap a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month.
The FTSE 100 is seen around 80 points lower at 7,505, the DAX is seen collapsing by around 213 points to 12,040, and the CAC 40 is expected to open around 94 points lower at 5,463, according to IG data.
Investors are rushing into safe haven assets after President Trump in a tweet on Thursday jettisoned a trade truce between the world's two largest economies while talks over a resolution are ongoing.
Asian stocks plunged on Friday afternoon, with Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index both falling more than 2% as all indexes fell sharply.
Stocks on Wall Street wiped out early gains following the tweets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing 280.85 points lower.
Back in Europe, new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a blow Friday morning after the pro-European Union Liberal Democrat party won the parliamentary seat of Brecon and Radnorshire, in Wales, from the governing Conservatives.
The loss reduces Johnson's working majority in parliament to just one ahead of an expected tussle with lawmakers over his plan to take Britain out of the European Union with or without an exit agreement on October 31.
In corporate news, an executive at German pharmaceutical giant Bayer on Thursday mooted the prospect of the company entering the plant-based meat market, which has seen booming demand in recent years.
As earnings season begins to wind down, a handful of major players are still due to report before the bell on Friday, including British banking giant Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and German financial services provider Allianz.