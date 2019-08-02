European stocks seen sharply lower as Trump reignites China trade war

European stocks are set to open lower Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would slap a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month.

The FTSE 100 is seen around 80 points lower at 7,505, the DAX is seen collapsing by around 213 points to 12,040, and the CAC 40 is expected to open around 94 points lower at 5,463, according to IG data.

Investors are rushing into safe haven assets after President Trump in a tweet on Thursday jettisoned a trade truce between the world's two largest economies while talks over a resolution are ongoing.

Asian stocks plunged on Friday afternoon, with Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index both falling more than 2% as all indexes fell sharply.

Stocks on Wall Street wiped out early gains following the tweets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing 280.85 points lower.

Back in Europe, new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a blow Friday morning after the pro-European Union Liberal Democrat party won the parliamentary seat of Brecon and Radnorshire, in Wales, from the governing Conservatives.

The loss reduces Johnson's working majority in parliament to just one ahead of an expected tussle with lawmakers over his plan to take Britain out of the European Union with or without an exit agreement on October 31.

In corporate news, an executive at German pharmaceutical giant Bayer on Thursday mooted the prospect of the company entering the plant-based meat market, which has seen booming demand in recent years.

As earnings season begins to wind down, a handful of major players are still due to report before the bell on Friday, including British banking giant Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and German financial services provider Allianz.