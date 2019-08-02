Fears become a reality for retail with a fourth round of tariffs

Retail stocks buckled on Thursday as a dreaded fourth round of tariffs moved swiftly from a threat to a reality with one tweet. The sector's slide continued Friday as investors braced for this latest blow.

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in part in the third tweet of a thread of four "...the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%. "

Many consumer products, like clothing, shoes and electronics have been spared from the last three rounds of tariffs. But the remaining $300 billion of China-made goods will capture it all.

Most retailers are letting lobby groups speak on their behalf on the issue as investors wait for earnings, but not all.

"Let's not tank the economy with the misguided conception that trade wars are fun," said Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle, in a statement.

Tariffs are "a disaster for the American economy, employers and consumers," he continued, adding that his company and others "will be forced to raise prices."

Shares of Best Buy shed almost 11% Thursday, and slipped a bit further Friday. Up to now, the consumer electronics company has said tariffs impacted around 7% of the total cost of goods sold.

When analysts asked executives to define the impact if a fourth round of tariffs were levied, then-CEO Hubert Joly said: "While we understand List 4 as proposed is comprised of many consumer items, including many electronics, we think it is premature to speculate on the impact of further tariffs, as it is unclear whether List 4 will actually be implemented, what products would ultimately be included, at what rate, and when."