Fundstrat's Tom Lee tells investors to 'back-up the truck' and buy this trade war-induced sell-off

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops 300 points on trade war fears, uncertainty about Fed's...

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.

US Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Exxon, Newell Brands,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business service.

Economyread more

Apple and Microsoft vie for top market spot, but only one will...

Apple has pushed past the $1 trillion market cap to nip at Microsoft's heels. The charts suggest one will keep rolling past that milestone.

Trading Nationread more

70% of shoes sold in the US comes from China. New tariffs has...

The U.S. footwear industry is one of the biggest victims now in an escalating trade war with China.

Retailread more

Stock up 230% this year could see a massive move next week

One streaming video stock is roaring higher this year, and technician Todd Gordon is betting on more massive moves as it reports earnings next week.

Trading Nationread more

Beijing responds to Trump's new $300 billion tariff threat

China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.

China Politicsread more

Analysts sorting winners and losers as new set of tariffs take...

The list of new tariff goods "disproportionately impacts apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, and toys," forcing Wall Street to decide who will bare the most burden.

Investingread more

Payrolls rise 164,000 as labor force sets a record high

Payroll growth rose in line with expectations in July and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.

Jobsread more

What to watch: Jobs Friday, Trump's new China tariff threat, and...

U.S. stock futures were pointing to further losses on Wall Street after President Trump's new China tariff threat and ahead of the government's July employment report.

Morning Briefread more

Bank of America: New tariffs will hit earnings and cause stocks...

Bank of America is calling for U.S. stocks to hold near current levels through the rest of the year after President Donald Trump threatened to put new tariffs on Chinese...

Investingread more

Facebook and Google's ad dominance is showing more cracks

Earnings reports from Pinterest, Snap, Amazon and Twitter show smaller players are continuing to gain market share in digital advertising.

Technologyread more
Markets

Fundstrat's Tom Lee tells investors to 'back-up the truck' and buy this trade war-induced sell-off

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • "We see falling 10-yr and weakening USD and higher odds of a September cut as VERY BULLISH—hence, we strongly urge investors to take advantage of this weakness," Lee said.
  • The Fed cut in particular is "adding gasoline" to the stocks of  "asset light" companies, Lee said. Fundstrat recommended 16 asset light stocks as overweight, including Rockwell Automation, Qualcomm, Microsoft and Colgate-Palmolive.
Tom Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Investors should "back up the truck and buy" into the pullback created by a hawkish rate cut by the Federal Reserve and new China tariffs from the Trump administration,  Fundstrat's Tom Lee said in a client note on Friday.

The Federal Reserve announced its first rate cut since 2008 on Wednesday, lowering its target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, but Chairman Jerome Powell called the move a "mid-cycle adjustment" that didn't necessarily signal future cuts.

President Donald Trump then escalated the trade dispute with China on Thursday, adding $300 billion in goods to the list of items facing tariffs.

The market dipped following both of these events, with the S&P 500 shedding about 2% of its value between the Tuesday and Thursday market closings.

This combination is creating a trio of supports for equities, according to Lee: a lower yield on 10-year Treasurys, a weaker dollar and increased chance of another rate cut in September.

"We see falling 10-yr and weakening USD and higher odds of a September cut as VERY BULLISH—hence, we strongly urge investors to take advantage of this weakness," Lee said.

The market had priced in a roughly 68% chance of a second rate cut in September before the Fed's announcement, but that had risen to 89% on Friday morning, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. The dollar had strengthened after the interest rate cut but slipped following the tariff announcement.

The Fed cut in particular is "adding gasoline" to the stocks of "asset light" companies, Lee said. Fundstrat listed 16 asset light stocks as overweight, including Rockwell Automation, Qualcomm, Microsoft and Colgate-Palmolive.

Fundstrat also listed several "asset-heavy stocks" as underweight, though Lee said the area should be an attractive investment again in 2020.

Next Article