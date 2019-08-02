A Disney World ticket was $3.50 in 1971—here's how much it cost the year you were born

On October 1, 1971, when Walt Disney World Resort opened in Orlando, Florida, the price of one general admission ticket was $3.50 per person. Adjusted for inflation, a ticket today would cost about $21.

The next year, Disney hiked its price by 25 cents to $3.75, according to a new analysis from GoBankingRates. The personal finance website calculated how Disney World admission fees have changed from 1971 to 2019 using data from AllEars.net, along with the Bureau of Labor Statistics' inflation calculator to determine the yearly rates adjusted for inflation.

Prices remained flat at $6 per ticket from 1975 to 1977, but continued to increase in the years following as Disney added more attractions to the theme park, according to the analysis. (GoBankingRates only used data from the Magic Kingdom at Disney World. The admission prices calculated between 1971 to 1981 include sales tax, except for the years after 1981.)

Today, more than 40 million people visit Disney World every year — with ticket prices ranging from $109 to $159 per person depending on the date it's purchased for.

Here's how much admission prices cost the year you were born: