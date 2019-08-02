Here's how much you should put in your 401(k) each month to retire with $1.5 million

Experts often recommend saving up $1 million before you retire. But in many cases, that may not be enough, thanks in part to longer life expectancy and disappearing pensions. What would it take to bump your retirement savings goal up from $1 million to $1.5 million? CNBC calculated how much you need to put into your 401(k) each month in order to reach that milestone by 65, depending on when you start saving. Most financial planners suggest you put away anywhere between 10% and 15% of your gross salary for retirement, so CNBC also calculated the salary you'd need to earn in order to save $1.5 million without putting away more than 15% of your income. It's worth noting that 401(k) plans come with contribution limits: In 2019, you can invest up to $19,000 in your account, up from $18,500 in 2018. It's also important to remember that investing through a 401(k) or other retirement savings account should be seen as a long-term plan. It's impossible to predict future market returns, and investors should expect to experience both rises and dips in the market. While these calculations don't take into account the many ups and downs people experience over their lives, such as pay increases, periods of unemployment or sudden financial windfalls or losses, it can be helpful to get a sense of what you should be saving to build a substantial retirement fund. Here's how much you need to put away to save $1.5 million by age 65.

If you start at age 25:

With a 4% rate of return: $1,264.86 per month Annual salary needed if you save 10% of your income: $151,783

Annual salary needed if you save 15% of your income: $101,194 With a 6% rate of return: $753.20 per month Annual salary needed if you save 10% of your income: $90,385

Annual salary needed if you save 15% of your income: $60,259 With an 8% rate of return: $429.68 per month Annual salary needed if you save 10% of your income: $51,561

Annual salary needed if you save 15% of your income: $34,376

If you start at age 30:

With a 4% rate of return: $1,641.62 per month (exceeds the $19,000 annual limit) Annual salary needed if you save 10% of your income: $196,995

Annual salary needed if you save 15% of your income: $131,336 With a 6% rate of return: $1,052.85 per month Annual salary needed if you save 10% of your income: $126,341

Annual salary needed if you save 15% of your income: $84,231 With an 8% rate of return: $653.91 per month Annual salary needed if you save 10% of your income: $78,470

Annual salary needed if you save 15% of your income: $52,316

If you start at age 40:

With a 4% rate of return: $2,917.55 per month (exceeds the $19,000 annual limit) Annual salary needed if you save 10% of your income: $350,106

Annual salary needed if you save 15% of your income: $233,416 With a 6% rate of return: $2,164.52 per month (exceeds the $19,000 annual limit) Annual salary needed if you save 10% of your income: $259,743

Annual salary needed if you save 15% of your income: $173,170 With an 8% rate of return: $1,577.24 per month Annual salary needed if you save 10% of your income: $189,269

Annual salary needed if you save 15% of your income: $126,186

As the numbers show, investing your savings early can be powerful thanks to compound interest, which is when any interest earned then accrues interest on itself. Basically, the earlier you're able to start putting money away, the more it will grow. If you start at 25, you need to save far less each month to retire with $1.5 million than if you begin saving just 10 years later. Of course, saving hundreds or thousands a month is an ambitious goal. But even if you aren't able to put in that much every month, you should aim to contribute enough to your 401(k) to earn any match your employer offers. It's essentially free money: When companies offer a 401(k) match, they agree to kick in whatever contribution you make up to a certain amount, so if your employer offers a 5% match, and you contribute 5% of your salary, the equivalent of 10% of your salary goes into the tax-advantaged account. This year, the average employer 401(k) match is 4.7%, according to Fidelity, which manages more than 30 million retirement accounts. That's a record high, the company tells CNBC Make It.

What to do if you exceed the 401(k) limit