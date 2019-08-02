Skip Navigation
Trump China tariffs raise fear that trade war is the 'new status...

The real impact, though, goes deeper as the announcement takes the trade dispute between the two countries to another level.

Asia lower after Trump announces more tariffs on China; Nikkei...

Asia stocks traded lower Friday morning after a surprise tariff announcement from the United States escalated trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Dow drops 280 points after Trump says US adding more tariffs on...

Stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.

Several small explosions in Bangkok: local media

Several small explosions were heard in Bangkok in at least three locations on Friday and two street cleaners suffered minor injuries, Thai media reported.

Trump tariff threat pushes up chance for Fed rate cuts as...

If President Donald Trump proceeds with new tariffs on China, he may very well get the deeper rate cuts he is seeking from the Fed but also odds of a recession will rise.

Oil plunges the most in 4 years after Trump's new China tariffs

Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.

Saudi changes allow women to travel without male consent

Saudi Arabia published new laws early Friday that loosen restrictions on women by allowing any citizen to apply for a passport and travel freely, ending a long-standing...

US-China investment flows fall to five-year low amid escalating...

Relations between the U.S. and China — the two largest economies in the world — have been rocky over the past year.

Tesla plans solar roof testing at its Fremont car plant, building...

CNBC found building permits that show Tesla plans renewed solar roof testing effort, this time at its car factory in Fremont, California.

Trump says US will impose 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of...

Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.

Cramer: New tariffs and forecast cuts are coming — Here's how to...

"We're now back in a world where international companies will be forced to cut their forecasts," Jim Cramer says

Apple stock drops on Trump tariff threat

Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...

