New state programs, like California's, make it easier for workers to save for retirement

When 27-year-old Ramon Gonzales was looking for a new job eight months ago, having access to a retirement plan was high on his list of priorities.

Now Gonzales, the floor supervisor for the production team at Red Bay Coffee, has that ability to save.

That's thanks to CalSavers, California's automatic individual retirement account plan, which officially started in July.

The program offers employees of small businesses and other companies that do not offer a retirement plan the opportunity to save through the state's new program. California now requires employers with five or more employees to either join CalSavers or begin offering their own retirement plan.

That will give an estimated 7.5 million California workers a retirement savings plan option. About 55 million Americans nationwide do not have access to a workplace retirement plan today.

"It's well known that employees are 15 times more likely to save for retirement if given the option do so through their employer," said Kevin Cox, head of government savings at Ascensus, which administers state retirement plans to California, Oregon and Illinois.

Gonzales said he is now able to sock away about $250 per month in CalSavers and a separate savings account. His employer, Red Bay, was one of the first small businesses to enroll its 40 employees in CalSavers.

"It feels good to work at some place that's very rewarding personally, and also knowing that I'm going to reap the fruits of my labor later on," Gonzales said.

Employees are automatically enrolled in CalSavers, unless they opt out. The default contribution is 5% of gross pay, which can be adjusted by the employee.

Workers are currently defaulted into a post-tax Roth IRA. By the end of this year, the program will offer a traditional pre-tax IRA option.