Andy Cohen says this is the No. 1 career advice Anderson Cooper gave him—that he now gives to others

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen first met in the early '90s. Cooper had just started working as a correspondent at ABC News, while Cohen was a producer at CBS News.

The two were originally set up on a blind date — which didn't end up happening.

"I was too enthusiastic for [Cooper]," Cohen said in a 2015 interview with Entertainment Weekly. But the two had a lot of mutual friends and eventually became close friends.

Cooper's career took off first when his namesake show, "Anderson Cooper 360°," launched on CNN in 2003. Cohen's big moment was only a few years behind.

In 2004, he became the vice president of original programming at Bravo. Three years later, Cohen began hosting his weekly late-night talk show, "Watch What Happens Live," which just celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Along the way, Cohen says that Cooper has given him "tons" of good career advice.

The best piece of advice? "He has told me that I overshare," Cohen told CNBC Make It at a Purina One event last week.