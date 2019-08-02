Trump announces deal to expand US beef exports in the EU — and jokes about Mercedes, BMW tariffs

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.US Marketsread more
The move comes as the agriculture industry has taken a hit from Trump's trade war with China.Politicsread more
Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business services.Economyread more
Disney and Charter didn't sign a multiyear extension before Friday's midnight deadline but the sides continue to talk to reach a deal.Technologyread more
July's employment report shows the labor market remains solid, while business investment has turned more cautious due to tariffs and trade friction.Market Insiderread more
China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.China Politicsread more
Rep. John Ratcliffe's withdrawal, which President Trump blamed on unfair media coverage of the Texas Republican, came days after Trump said national intelligence chief Dan...Politicsread more
Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including Biden, have shied away from being associated with PACs and super PACs.2020 Electionsread more
The U.S. footwear industry is now one of the biggest victims in the escalating trade war with China.Retailread more
Two American icons hung out in an Omaha ice cream shop and dished out some cheer.Investingread more
The American rapper A$AP Rocky has been ordered released from jail pending a verdict in the high-profile assault case against him in Sweden.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump announced an agreement Friday to boost beef exports to the European Union.
Surrounded by trade officials and beef industry representatives at the White House, Trump signed a deal to "lower trade barriers in Europe and expand market access for American farmers and ranchers." Over the course of the agreement, annual duty-free U.S. beef exports to the EU are expected to nearly triple to $420 million from $150 million, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
"This is a tremendous victory for American farmers, ranchers and of course, European consumers," the president said at the White House as he unveiled the deal.
The agreement comes as the agriculture industry has taken a hit from Trump's ongoing trade war with China. The president has tried to limit the economic and political damage from the conflict ahead of the 2020 election. His administration recently announced details of a $16 billion aid package for farmers affected by the trade conflict.
On Thursday, he threatened to put 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods in September — a move that would raise prices on many consumer products.
Through the beef agreement, Trump in part aims to de-escalate trade tensions with the European Union. Earlier this year, the administration delayed a decision on slapping duties on European cars and auto parts.
He put a momentary scare into European officials at the White House on Friday when he brought up car tariffs unprompted.
"We're working on a deal where the European Union will agree to pay a 25% tariff on all Mercedes-Benzes, BMWs coming into our nation, so we appreciate that," the president said.
"I'm only kidding," he continued, sparking laughter in the room. "They started to get a little bit worried. Thank you. Congratulations. Best beef in the world, thank you very much!"