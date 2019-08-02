10-year yield hits November 2016 low as Trump stokes trade fears

Skip Navigation
Dow drops 300 points on trade war fears, uncertainty about Fed's...

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Exxon, Newell Brands,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business service.

Apple and Microsoft vie for top market spot, but only one will...

Apple has pushed past the $1 trillion market cap to nip at Microsoft's heels. The charts suggest one will keep rolling past that milestone.

70% of shoes sold in the US comes from China. New tariffs has...

The U.S. footwear industry is one of the biggest victims now in an escalating trade war with China.

Stock up 230% this year could see a massive move next week

One streaming video stock is roaring higher this year, and technician Todd Gordon is betting on more massive moves as it reports earnings next week.

Beijing responds to Trump's new $300 billion tariff threat

China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.

Analysts sorting winners and losers as new set of tariffs take...

The list of new tariff goods "disproportionately impacts apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, and toys," forcing Wall Street to decide who will bare the most burden.

Payrolls rise 164,000 as labor force sets a record high

Payroll growth rose in line with expectations in July and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.

What to watch: Jobs Friday, Trump's new China tariff threat, and...

U.S. stock futures were pointing to further losses on Wall Street after President Trump's new China tariff threat and ahead of the government's July employment report.

Bank of America: New tariffs will hit earnings and cause stocks...

Bank of America is calling for U.S. stocks to hold near current levels through the rest of the year after President Donald Trump threatened to put new tariffs on Chinese...

Facebook and Google's ad dominance is showing more cracks

Earnings reports from Pinterest, Snap, Amazon and Twitter show smaller players are continuing to gain market share in digital advertising.

Bonds

10-year yield hits November 2016 low as Trump stokes trade fears

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Treasury yields fell on Friday after President Donald Trump said he would slap additional tariffs on Chinese goods next month, reigniting fears of a prolonged trade war between the world's largest economies. 

The benchmark 10-year yield fell to 1.879% and hit its lowest level since November 2016 earlier in the day. The 30-year bond rate slid to 2.41%.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

On Thursday, Trump said an additional tariff of 10% would be imposed on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. The levy will take effect from September 1. As a result, investors are rushing into safe haven assets.

China and the U.S. have been engaged in a trade war since last year. The conflict has raised concern over slowing economic growth and diminishing corporate profits.

Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities, pointed out in a note Friday that expectations for a rate cut in September surged following the announcement. 

"The trade war has intensified," he said. "The Fed will not explicitly underwrite Potus' Trade War, but they most certainly will respond to downside in the real economy."

Worries over trade overshadowed a solid jobs report. The U.S. economy added 164,000 jobs last month, just below a Dow Jones forecast of 165,000. Wages rose more than expected on a year-over-year basis.