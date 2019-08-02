10-year yield hits November 2016 low as Trump stokes trade fears

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.US Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.
Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business service.
Apple has pushed past the $1 trillion market cap to nip at Microsoft's heels. The charts suggest one will keep rolling past that milestone.
The U.S. footwear industry is one of the biggest victims now in an escalating trade war with China.
One streaming video stock is roaring higher this year, and technician Todd Gordon is betting on more massive moves as it reports earnings next week.
China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.
The list of new tariff goods "disproportionately impacts apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, and toys," forcing Wall Street to decide who will bare the most burden.
Payroll growth rose in line with expectations in July and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.
U.S. stock futures were pointing to further losses on Wall Street after President Trump's new China tariff threat and ahead of the government's July employment report.
Bank of America is calling for U.S. stocks to hold near current levels through the rest of the year after President Donald Trump threatened to put new tariffs on Chinese...
Treasury yields fell on Friday after President Donald Trump said he would slap additional tariffs on Chinese goods next month, reigniting fears of a prolonged trade war between the world's largest economies.
The benchmark 10-year yield fell to 1.879% and hit its lowest level since November 2016 earlier in the day. The 30-year bond rate slid to 2.41%.
On Thursday, Trump said an additional tariff of 10% would be imposed on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. The levy will take effect from September 1. As a result, investors are rushing into safe haven assets.
China and the U.S. have been engaged in a trade war since last year. The conflict has raised concern over slowing economic growth and diminishing corporate profits.
Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities, pointed out in a note Friday that expectations for a rate cut in September surged following the announcement.
"The trade war has intensified," he said. "The Fed will not explicitly underwrite Potus' Trade War, but they most certainly will respond to downside in the real economy."
Worries over trade overshadowed a solid jobs report. The U.S. economy added 164,000 jobs last month, just below a Dow Jones forecast of 165,000. Wages rose more than expected on a year-over-year basis.