How decades of US sanctions decimated Iran's economy

Iran appears to be hurtling toward a tipping point.
In recent weeks, the Islamic Republic has attacked oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, shot down a U.S. military drone and announced plans to execute 17 suspected U.S. spies. One factor behind the recent moves? Iran's economy is struggling under the weight of U.S. economic sanctions.
The oil-producing country has been the target of U.S. sanctions for decades, and they've taken a major toll on its economy. Inflation is now rampant, and investors remain wary of directing capital to the country. Watch the video above to learn more about how U.S. sanctions decimated Iran's economy.