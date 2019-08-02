Will your 529 college savings plan be needed if Democrats take the White House?

Student debt likely will be a key issue in the 2020 presidential race.

A good portion of the major contenders for a presidential nomination, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have supported free college and student debt relief plans.

For example, Sanders' plan would make two- and four-year public colleges and universities tuition- and debt-free. Warren has proposed eliminating the cost of tuition and fees at every public two-year and four-year college in the country and Harris has said she would make community college free and four-year public college debt-free.

A college education is now the second-largest expense an individual is likely to make in a lifetime — right after purchasing a home. Today the average college graduate leaves school $30,000 in the red, up from $10,000 in the 1990s.

Many states, including Arkansas, Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon and Rhode Island, have already rolled out statewide free community college programs and more are expected to follow.

As the cost of higher education takes center stage in the political debate, families are also rethinking how best to save for this daunting expense.

"We have this conversation with our clients daily," said Amin Dabit, a certified financial planner and vice president of advisory services for Personal Capital in Denver. "Since we don't know what D.C. will come up with, focus on what you can control."

"Look at your financial situation and come up with a plan to achieve a balance between college savings and retirement savings," he said. "That's the best thing we can do."

When it comes to saving for college, "529 plans are the best vehicle out there," Dabit said.

These state-sponsored savings accounts allow post-tax contributions to grow and be withdrawn tax-free as long as the money is used to pay for qualified education expenses, such as tuition and room and board.

However, there are other options, as well, Dabit said.

With an Roth individual retirement account, for example, savers under the age of 50 can make after-tax contributions up to $6,000 a year, and then take tax-free withdrawals in retirement. Account holders can also withdraw their contributions at any time — say, to cover college expenses — without taxes or penalties.

It gives you the flexibility to save for retirement and also use it for education, it just "blurs the line" between the two, he said.