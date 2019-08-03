Several dead in shooting at Walmart in El Paso — suspect in custody

Law enforcement agencies respond to an active shooter at a Wal-Mart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

Several people died in a shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, according to law enforcement. At least 18 people have been taken to local hospitals.



The shooting happened at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall. A 21-year-old male suspect was taken into custody. Earlier, there were reports that three people were in custody.

Police said they believe there was only one shooter. Law enforcement previously said they had reports of multiple shooters.

El Paso police first received calls about a shooting at 10 a.m. local time. Multiple other law enforcement agencies, including the ATF and FBI, assisted El Paso police.



Authorities asked people to say clear of the area surrounding the Cielo Vista Mall. A reunification center for families has been set up at McCarthur Middle School.

Multiple ambulances were at the scene.

Walmart expressed shock at the shooting and said it was praying for the victims. The retailer said it is working closely with law enforcement and would provide updates as appropriate.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott condemned the shooting as "a heinous and senseless act of violence." The state has deployed troopers, special agents, Texas rangers, tactical teams and aircraft in a support role, Abbott said.

Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has cancelled all campaign events in Nevada and California and will immediately return to El Paso, his hometown.

O'Rourke expressed sorrow at the tragedy and asked everyone to "please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates."



President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting in El Paso and has spoken with Attorney General William Barr and Gov. Abbott, according to the White House. Trump pledged the federal government's support.



This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.