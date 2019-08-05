94-year-old veteran almost threw away a lottery ticket worth $6.5 million

Some things are worth a second glance.

For William Bowker, a 94-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran in Oregon, taking a minute to double-check a lottery ticket he initially thought was a loser kept him from throwing away a $6.5 million prize.

Bowker hit the jackpot on a recent Megabucks drawing by the Oregon Lottery, with his ticket matching all six winning numbers to make him the sole winner of the lottery's $6.5 million jackpot, state lottery officials announced on Friday.

But Bowker's big win almost went unnoticed. He told lottery officials that his granddaughter initially checked his ticket's numbers against those drawn in a recent Mega Millions drawings. When those numbers didn't match, she very nearly tossed out what they thought was a losing lottery ticket.

Fortunately, Bowker decided to take another look at the ticket first.

"She thought it was a Mega Million ticket, and started circling matching numbers on the ticket," Bowker told Oregon lottery officials. "But they were for the wrong game. I had an Oregon's Game Megabucks ticket. She got done, and later, I thought I should double-check it before throwing it away. I am glad I did. I immediately thought — 'Boom! I won!'"

A former Air Force pilot who said he regularly plays lottery games with large jackpots, Bowker bought the winning Megabucks ticket for $5 at a convenience store near Portland, Oregon. And, he still has his winning lottery ticket, which Bowker says still has markings his granddaughter made when looking for the wrong set of winning numbers. "You can still see where she circled the wrong numbers," Bowker said in a statement.