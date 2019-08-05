Amazingly, Beyond Meat shares are holding up as rest of the stock market tanks

Stocks fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified with China retaliating against the U.S.' latest move.Marketsread more
China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insisted the move is not "competitive devaluation."Marketsread more
Cook says he's "heartbroken" about the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.Technologyread more
President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.Marketsread more
As markets get hammered by trade war fears, Beyond Meat is teetering with positive territory.Investingread more
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler tears into Trump for linking guns and immigration reform, and says "these shootings were clearly, in part, a result of his racist...Politicsread more
Here's why one market watcher says FANG stocks are still worth buying.Trading Nationread more
Shares of Apple fell more than 4% on Monday, putting it on pace for its worst day since May 13.Technologyread more
Morgan Stanley explains why "we will enter recession in 3 quarters" if the trade war continues to escalate.Investingread more
Americans are "outraged and sickened by this monstrous evil, the cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed and the terror," Trump said in the roughly 10-minute speech.Politicsread more
Jerry Nadler said that Trump's call for immigration reform in the wake of two weekend mass shootings that left 29 dead reminded the judiciary committee chairman of Nazi...Politicsread more
During big risk-off days in the stock market, normally its most speculative names get hit the hardest. Even that rule doesn't apply to Beyond Meat.
As markets get hammered by trade war fears on Monday, the newly public alternative meat company is shockingly beating the market, even teetering in positive territory occasionally.
Shares of Beyond Meat were briefly positive in morning trading. They are currently trading down just 1.2%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 500 points, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.1% and the Nasdaq Composit dropped 2.6% on Monday as investors worry a U.S. China trade ware is escalating. Last week, President Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China when he announced the U.S. would levy tariffs of 10% on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports. China appears to be retaliating by letting its currency weaken below 7 yuan per dollar and halting its imports of U.S. agricultural products.
Beyond Meat's stock is no stranger to outperforming the market. It has been a standout stock this year, surging nearly 600% since its initial public offering in May. The move has caused many to liken it to past bubbles in speculative stocks with a lot of hype, but not a lot of revenue yet.
Perhaps one reason why the shares are higher is that a lot of its revenue at this stage is domestically-focused, allowing it be immune from the trade war.
Verizon is one of the only Dow stocks trading positive, largely attributed to its hefty dividend.