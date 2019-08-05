Apple CEO Tim Cook calls US inaction on gun control 'insanity' after mass shootings

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
U.S. stock futures fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified.
China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insisted the move is not "competitive devaluation."
President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.
Cook said he's "heartbroken" about the mass shootings that took place in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend.
Morgan Stanley explains why "we will enter recession in 3 quarters" if the trade war continues to escalate.
Here's why one market watcher says FANG stocks are still worth buying.
'Not everything should be thrown out here" on China's currency devaluation, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.
The Chinese yuan crossed a closely watched 7 barrier against the dollar on Monday following a recent reescalation in the trade war between Beijing and Washington.
In early morning trading on Monday, shares of some chipmakers, retailers, Apple and Wynn Resorts tumbled on fears that the U.S. and China's trade battle is far from over.
The Chinese yuan fell to its lowest level against the dollar in 11 years and could continue to fall as China and the United States escalate their trade dispute, analysts say.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said Sunday he's "heartbroken" about the mass shootings that took place in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend, leaving 29 people dead in less than 24 hours.
Cook went on to slam US legislators' inaction around gun control as "insanity" and called for bipartisan efforts on the issue.
A shooting Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso killed 20 people and wounded 26 more, while a shooting in Dayton left nine people dead and 27 others wounded.
It's not the first time Cook has voiced his concerns about U.S. government policies.
In 2017, Cook sharply criticized President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning the entry of citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations. He also joined a group of tech executives in calling out Trump's transgender military ban, calling it "discrimination."