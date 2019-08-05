'MAGA Bomber' Cesar Sayoc sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to kill Trump critics, including Obama, Clinton, Biden, Booker, Harris

"MAGA Bomber" Cesar Sayoc was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday for sending 16 mail bombs to 13 people around the United States last year, including leading critics of President Donald Trump such as former President Barack Obama, ex-Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, actor Robert De Niro and financier George Soros.

"I am beyond so very sorry for what I did," Sayoc said before he was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Manhattan by Judge Jed Rakoff, according to the Courthouse News service.

"Now that I am a sober man, I know that I a very sick man," Sayoc reportedly said. "I wish more than anything that I could turn back time and take back what I did ... I feel the pain and suffering of these victims."

But Rakoff said, "The nature and cirumstances of the instant offenses are, by any measure, horrendous."

"While none of the devices exploded ... at the very least they were intended to strike fear and terror into the minds of their victims and to intimidate those victims, mostly prominent political figures, from exercising their freedom."

Rakoff noted that Sayoc, even if he proves to be a model prison, "will be about 75 years old before he can be released."

"No one can pretend this is not, in real terms, substantial punishment; but in the Court's view, it is no more, and no less, than [what] he deserves," Rakoff said.

Sayoc, a 57-year-old Florida resident whose own lawyers called him "a Donald Trump super-fan," pleaded guilty on March 21 to 65 criminal counts, which included using weapons of mass destruction and illegal mailing of explosives with intent to kill or injure. Prosecutors said Sayoc's crimes amounts to a "domestic terrorist attack."

Prosecutors had asked Rakoff to sentence the former exotic dancer and steroid abuser to life in prison for the mail bombing spree.

Sayoc's other intended targets including the news network CNN, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan, Senators Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, and Kamala Harris, D-California, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, former Director James Clapper and Tom Steyer, the billionaire now running for the Democratic presidential nomination with Booker and Harris.

The packages carried a return address of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, the former chief of the Democratic National Committee.