China confirms it is suspending agricultural product purchases in response to Trump's new tariffs

Stock futures fell on Monday night, adding to Wall Street's losses from its worst day of 2019 amid intensifying trade-war fears.
China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.
"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator."
"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.
The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in a extraordinary joint commentary for the Wall Street Journal.
The Dow fell for a fifth day in a row, while the S&P 500 posted a six-day losing streak.
During this bull market, one-month after the market sell-off the average return is 4%.
Barneys New York is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as tonight, according to people familiar with the matter.
Shares of Shake Shack rose nearly 3% in extended trading on Monday, after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations and raised its guidance.
A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce says Chinese companies have stopped purchasing U.S. agricultural products in response to President Trump's new 10% tariffs.
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 5.
China confirmed reports that it was pulling out of U.S. agriculture as a weapon in the ongoing trade war.
A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Chinese companies have stopped purchasing U.S. agricultural products in response to President Trump's new 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods.
"This is a serious violation of the meeting between the heads of state of China and the United States," the Minister of Commerce said in a statement Monday that was translated via Google.
The department also said it would "not rule out" tariffs on newly purchased agricultural goods after August 3.
China is one of the largest buyers of U.S. agriculture. Bloomberg News reported that Beijing may stop importing them completely in response to new tariffs by the United States. According to reports by Chinese State media, it would also consider slapping tariffs on U.S. agricultural products that it already bought.
Those stories helped exacerbate fears on Wall Street pushing stocks to their worst day of the year. Now that China has confirmed the reports, it could add to pressure on equities. Stock futures fell Monday, implying a 480 point drop Tuesday.
U.S. farming has been a hot-button issue in the ongoing trade war. The president said that he had secured large quantities of agricultural purchases when he met with President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in June. Trump later accused China of not following through, leading him to announce on Thursday 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports.
China, which has historically managed its currency, let the yuan break to its lowest level against the dollar in more than 10 years on Monday.
The Treasury Department labeled China as a currency manipulator on Monday evening, following tweets by the president with that same accusation. "This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time," Trump said. Later in the day, he tweeted that it is "now even more obvious to everyone that Americans are not paying for the Tariffs – they are being paid for compliments of China, and the U.S. is taking in tens of Billions of Dollars."