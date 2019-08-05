Cramer Remix: Why Microsoft is the best of the large-cap stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told a viewer to let Microsoft's share price come down a few more dollars before pulling the trigger.

The stock fell more than 3% in the session's market-wide sell-off that was induced by escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

"My take is that Microsoft is probably the best of the large-caps to ride it out," the "Mad Money " host said. "They have very little China [exposure] and they're valued more rigorously than say an Amazon is valued. "

Last month, the computer giant beat earnings and revenue expectations in its fiscal fourth quarter report. CNBC reported that Microsoft has put together nine straight quarters of double-digit annualized revenue growth.

The stock finished trading Monday above $132 per share.

"That's one to buy in the $120s and I'll be pounding the table when it gets there," Cramer said. It's "only about down $10 from its high. Let it come in. It is an expensive stock at this moment, but it's doing quite well."