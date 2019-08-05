Deutsche Bank strategist casually describes his near-deadly bike crash in a client note about the trade war

Skip Navigation
China fires biggest warning shot yet in trade war and now it's up...

China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.

Dow plunges 760 points in worst day of 2019 as trade war...

The Dow fell for a fifth day in a row, while the S&P 500 posted a six-day losing streak.

US-China trade tensions could be 'the end of the world as we know...

"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.

Sayoc sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to kill Trump...

Cesar Sayoc's other targets included CNN, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan, Senators Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, and Kamala Harris,...

Shake Shack stock soars after reporting earnings beat, raising...

Shares of Shake Shack rose nearly 3% in extended trading on Monday, after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations and raised its...

NRA spent $1.6 million lobbying against tougher background checks...

Calls for tougher background checks and gun control in general have increased yet again in the wake of three mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio that have left more...

Boeing conducts 500 test flights of troubled 737 Max in bid to...

The planes have been grounded worldwide since mid-March after two crashes within five months of one another claimed 346 lives.

Wall Street needs to chill out about Trump's tariffs

There are three main reasons why this and other major U.S. market selloffs connected to the trade war are overblown, even for the companies and consumers that have more...

Kyle Bass: China's currency would drop 30% to 40% without state...

Hayman Capital Management founder Kyle Bass said on Monday that without state support, China's currency would plunge at least 30%.

Car dealers struggle to sell 2018 new-car inventory to make room...

A full 3.5% of all July's new car sales were 2018 model years, according to Tyson Jominy, vice president of automotive data and analytics consulting for J.D. Power. That means...

Big Tech lost $162 billion in value in market route, led by...

In the stock market's worst day of 2019, the biggest tech companies got hammered, losing more than $160 billion in combined market cap.

Obama's Ambassador to China says Trump's latest tariffs are a...

Former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus said that President Donald Trump needs to be more patient in trade talks with China to avoid further retaliatory actions.

Markets

Deutsche Bank strategist casually describes his near-deadly bike crash in a client note about the trade war

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid collided with a small white SUV, lifting his bike off the ground and sending him sprawling sideways up the street, according to a video posted to his YouTube account
  • "What saved me was that I was so far round the roundabout that he bashed me at an angle and into the curb and didn't run over me," Jim Reid said. 
Statues stand outside a Deutsche Bank AG branch in Frankfurt, Germany.
Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A Deutsche Bank strategist opened his morning macro note about the global trade situation with a harrowing personal story — he was almost killed in a biking accident last Friday. 

Jim Reid casually started his Monday report with an account of getting hit by a car in a roundabout last week, saying "Friday was very nearly the last Early Morning Reid ever."

Reid collided with a small white SUV, lifting his bike off the ground and sending him sprawling sideways up the street, according to a video posted to his YouTube account. The video is from the a dashboard camera of a vehicle behind the one that ran into Reid.

"What saved me was that I was so far round the roundabout that he bashed me at an angle and into the curb and didn't run over me," Reid said. 

He said he escaped with only minor injuries.

"I've got a lot of scrapes, a sprained ankle and a heavily bruised coccyx (I hope only) from my landing. Oh and a ripped pair of GAP chinos," Reid wrote. 

