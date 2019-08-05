Dow futures fall, implying a 480-point drop on Tuesday as trade war sell-off continues

Stock futures fell on Monday night, adding to Wall Street's losses from its worst day of 2019 amid intensifying trade-war fears.Marketsread more
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 358 points lower, implying a loss of 480.74 points at Tuesday's open. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also indicated sharp losses. If these losses remain, the Dow's two-day decline would amount to more than 1,300 points.
The Dow and S&P 500 plunged 2.9% and nearly 3%, respectively, on Monday while the Nasdaq Composite lost 3.5%.
"We are seeing another gut check after stocks had the best start to a year since 1997 (through July)," said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at SunTrust Private Wealth, in a note. "We already thought the environment would become more challenging over the short term heading into the seasonally weaker period of August through October. The latest trade escalation has served to exacerbate this typical weakness."
Monday's move lower added to a sell-off that began last week when President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods and the Federal Reserve disappointed traders by not signaling aggressive monetary easing later in 2019.
After the new tariffs were unveiled, China let the yuan break to its lowest level against the dollar in more than 10 years on Monday. China has historically managed its currency.
The Treasury Department designated China as a currency manipulator on Monday night after Trump accused them of being one in a tweet. Trump said in the tweet: "This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time."
He tweeted later in the day that it is "now even more obvious to everyone that Americans are not paying for the Tariffs – they are being paid for compliments of China, and the U.S. is taking in tens of Billions of Dollars."
China also suspended the purchases of U.S. agricultural products and threatened to slap tariffs on the farm goods purchased after Aug. 3, according to state media and other reports. The U.S.-China trade war has been going on since last year, dimming sentiment and the outlook for corporate profits and economic growth.
"The primary risk to the U.S. economy now is not the accounting effects of tariffs and/or exchange rates, but a decline in economic confidence and a dampening in the animal spirits that have fueled growth over the past several years," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird. "Weakening prospects for the economy add to near-term headwinds for the stock market."
"This could spell further near-term volatility for stocks. A pullback could provide an important test of the recently improved breadth trends and also help provide a more favorable sentiment backdrop," said Delwiche.