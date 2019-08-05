What to watch today: Dow to sink, China devalues currency, and Trump reacts to mass shootings

On today's light U.S. economic calendar , the Institute for Supply Management releases its non-manufacturing index for July at 10 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Tyson Foods (TSN) is among the few companies releasing earnings this morning. Avis Budget (CAR), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Marriott (MAR), Shake Shack (SHAK), and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) are out with their quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

Trump is set to make a statement today about the two mass shootings over the weekend in Ohio and Texas, killing at least 29 people. As investigators searched for a motive in the Dayton massacre, police in El Paso began to assemble a picture of a gunman apparently motivated by a hatred for immigrants. (CNBC)



* Trump tells reporters 'perhaps' more needs to be done on gun control (USA Today)

* US cybersecurity firm terminates service for 8chan after El Paso shooting (CNBC)

* Attack on Texas shoppers to be handled as domestic terrorism (AP)

Facebook (FB) plans to rebrand Instagram to "Instagram from Facebook" and WhatsApp to "WhatsApp from Facebook" to make it clearer they are owned by the tech giant, Time reported. Currently, the FTC is investigating whether the social media company has monopoly powers.



* Justice Department, FTC skirmish over antitrust turf (WSJ)

U.S. broadcaster Fox (FOXA) agreed to buy Credible Labs Inc (CRD) in a deal valuing the online finance broker at $397 million, as the Murdoch-controlled firm hunts for growth following the sale of its film and TV assets to Disney (DIS). (Reuters)

CVS Health (CVS) has a plan to win over millennials and it looks a lot like Amazon Prime: free home delivery of products from shampoo to cold medicine, all for an annual membership fee of $48. CVS' CarePass program goes nationwide today. (CNBC)

Sales of Huawei's smartphones are soaring in China due to a patriotic buying spree to help ease the impact of widening U.S. restrictions on the tech firm. Huawei's smartphone sales in China rose to a record 38% in its second quarter. (WSJ)

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's embattled leader, said today she believes her city is on the verge of "a very dangerous situation. " Hundreds of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets since early June, spurred by their opposition to a proposed bill that would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be extradited to Mainland China. (CNBC)



* Longstanding economic frustration is fueling Hong Kong's protests, expert says (CNBC)

HSBC, Europe's largest bank by assets, is planning to cut thousands of jobs after the surprise announcement of Chief Executive Officer John Flint's departure. Up to 2% of the bank's 237,685 employees are facing job layoffs and will target senior roles. (CNBC)

London's Heathrow Airport, the busiest in Europe, has cancelled 172 flights today and tomorrow due to a strike plans by thousands of workers. Members of their union overwhelmingly rejected the airports 7.3% pay increase offer. (AP)