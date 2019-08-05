Here's an example of the perfect thank you email, according to Yale career experts

Never undermine the power of sending a thank you note after your interview. Whether it's for a job or an internship, a thank you note is literally your last chance to sell yourself an employer. Aside from not sending one at all, many candidates make the mistake of writing one that's far too generic. Here's an example of a strong thank you email, according to career experts at Yale University's Office of Career Strategy (click here to enlarge): (Courtesy of Yale University, Office of Career Strategy) Don't know where to start? Here are some essential tips on how to write the perfect thank you note:

1. Paper or email?

This is a tricky one. While some hiring managers argue that handwritten letters are a lost art that can go a long way (provided that you have flawless penmanship), most prefer the email route because it's more convenient for all parties. The short answer? It depends on the company you're interviewing at. If it's a digitally-focused organization, for example, you're better off sending your letter electronically. If in doubt, send your letter via email. That way, you won't have to worry about it getting lost or your interviewer not receiving it in a timely manner. (Also, keep in mind that it's what you actually put in your note that counts, not how you send it.)

2. Send one to each interviewer

If you spoke with several people at the company, be sure to ask for their business cards at the end of each interview. Each letter should be personalized with specific information that you talked about with each person. Even if the discussions were the same, your letters shouldn't be. "Putting the time and effort into personalizing your notes shows that you were paying close attention to the information conveyed by each interviewer," a career expert at Yale explained. "This will benefit you when the interviewers compare notes — which they will do. "

3. Include the basics

While your letter should go beyond a simple thank you, you still need to: Reiterate your interest

Express your appreciation for the interviewer's time

Emphasize your best and most relevant qualities and skills

Mention specific topic discussed in the interview that you found to be the most appealing

Include one or two past experiences that prepared you for the responsibilities of the position

4. Go above and beyond

This is your chance to really show that you were listening attentively and took time to reflect on the interview. Here are a few ways to go above and beyond in your thank you letter: Mention something exciting you learned about the company that makes you want to work there

Talk about a skills shortage you now know they have that you're uniquely poised to fill

Include links to projects or work samples you talked about in your interview

Comment on a small detail that your interviewer mentioned (e.g., wish them safe travels if said they were going overseas for an upcoming vacation)

Clarify something you said during the interview

Highlight something you failed to mention Also, a candidate that expresses eagerness and excitement for a role is always refreshing, so don't be afraid to add some personality. (But don't take it too far; your employer still wants to see that you have proper business etiquette.)

5. Keep it clear and short

Your thank you note should be no more than one page. Typically, 250 to 300 words is fine. If you're sending your letter via email, the subject line should be simple (e.g., "Thank you - Sales Marketing Associate interview").

6. Don't wait too long to send it

There's no need to send your thank you note immediately after the interview. The sweet spot is generally within the 24- to 48-hour period after the interview. Helpful tip: As soon as you exit the building, jot down notes and specific details that you want to include in your letter. Everything will still be fresh in your head and you'll have a much easier time writing the letter when you get home.

7. Proofread, proofread, proofread...