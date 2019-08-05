Here's how the stock market lost more than $1.4 trillion (and counting) in less than a week

Stock futures fell on Monday night, adding to Wall Street's losses from its worst day of 2019 amid intensifying trade-war fears.Marketsread more
China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.Market Insiderread more
"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator."Marketsread more
"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.Traderead more
The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in a extraordinary joint commentary for the Wall...Marketsread more
The Dow fell for a fifth day in a row, while the S&P 500 posted a six-day losing streak.Marketsread more
During this bull market, one-month after the market sell-off the average return is 4%.Marketsread more
Barneys New York is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as tonight, according to people familiar with the matter.Retailread more
Shares of Shake Shack rose nearly 3% in extended trading on Monday, after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations and raised its...Food & Beverageread more
A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce says Chinese companies have stopped purchasing U.S. agricultural products in response to President Trump's new 10% tariffs.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 5.Market Insiderread more
It took just four brutal trading days for a $1.4 trillion wipeout in the S&P 500 stock value. From the Federal Reserve's disappointing comments on the future of interest rates to President Donald Trump's surprise tariffs to China's weaponizing of the yuan, the record-long bull market took a big hit in a relatively short time.
Here's an explanation of why it's happening.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 767 points on Monday, its sixth-largest point decline ever, as investors brace for a protracted battle between the world's two largest economies. The S&P 500 plunged more than 5% in less than a week, while the Cboe Volatility Index, AKA Wall Street's "fear gauge," jumped to the highest in 2019.
Dow futures fell again Monday evening, implying a 500-point drop at the open on Tuesday.
It all went down four sessions ago when the Fed cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade. On the surface, equity investors would normally welcome a rate cut. But stocks started cratering when Fed chief Jerome Powell described the rate cut as a "midcyle adjustment," a signal that maybe they would only cut one or two times rather than begin a lengthy cutting cycle. Traders pushed the S&P 500 down 1% that day.
Equities tumbled anew the next day when Trump abruptly ended the ceasefire in the trade war with China. In a Thursday afternoon tweet, the president announced 10% tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, effective Sept. 1. The news caught traders off caught as the White House had said trade talks in Shanghai were "constructive " less than 24 hours earlier. The S&P 500 tumbled another 0.9% and completed its worst week of the year.
China was quick to strike back at the tariff threat. On Monday, China allowed its currency to breach a psychological red line—the key 7 yuan to the dollar level — for the first time since 2008. Meanwhile, it halted buying of U.S. agricultural products and threaten to impose duties on the farm goods it bought since Aug.3. These retaliation measures — China's biggest shot fired to date — rattled the markets and took nearly 3% from the S&P 500.
The U.S. Treasury Department late Monday after the stock market closed declared China a currency manipulator, saying it's using yuan to gain "unfair advantage" in trade. The move hit stock market futures and set us up for yet another drop on Tuesday.
The monster bloodbath in stocks sparked a major flight-to-safety move. The 10-year Treasury yield plunged below 1.74% on Monday, its lowest level since November 2016 as investors flooded into Treasurys. In the meantime, gold hit its highest level since 2013.
With no clear path to a trade resolution in sight, it's hard to see a relief in stocks' brutal sell-off in the near term.
"I believe the more severe a market sell-off, the more likely the US is to act in some way to counteract the effects of tariffs," Kristina Hooper, Invesco's chief global market strategist, said in a note. "I hold out hope that the US will recognize that winning a trade war with China is very unlikely; that should prompt it to abandon its masochistic bent and avoid any more self-inflicted damage."