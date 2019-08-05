Here's how the stock market lost more than $1.4 trillion (and counting) in less than a week

A trader pauses at his desk ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), January 22, 2019 in New York City.

It took just four brutal trading days for a $1.4 trillion wipeout in the S&P 500 stock value. From the Federal Reserve's disappointing comments on the future of interest rates to President Donald Trump's surprise tariffs to China's weaponizing of the yuan, the record-long bull market took a big hit in a relatively short time.

Here's an explanation of why it's happening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 767 points on Monday, its sixth-largest point decline ever, as investors brace for a protracted battle between the world's two largest economies. The S&P 500 plunged more than 5% in less than a week, while the Cboe Volatility Index, AKA Wall Street's "fear gauge," jumped to the highest in 2019.

Dow futures fell again Monday evening, implying a 500-point drop at the open on Tuesday.