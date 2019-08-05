Longstanding economic frustration is fueling Hong Kong's protests, expert says

Public frustration over stagnant economic fortunes is helping fuel the increasingly disruptive protests that have coursed through Hong Kong over the last three months, according to a longtime Asia politics watcher.

Speaking to CNBC on Monday, David Dodwell, executive director at HK-APEC Trade Policy Group and former Financial Times Asia correspondent, said the public's discontent toward the city's government has been around for the last 30 years due to wealth stagnation felt by many Hong Kongers.

That, according to Dodwell, has been the root of many public outcries, including the recent protests and the Umbrella Movement in 2014.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets since early June, spurred by their opposition to a proposed bill that would have allowed people in the city to be extradited to mainland China. The proposal has been suspended — but not fully withdrawn — yet demonstrations continue and have shifted into a movement calling for autonomy, full democracy and the ousting of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.

The international business community has recently cited worries about Hong Kong's legal autonomy from Beijing and its financial future, but Dodwell said the population at large has been anxious about the city's economic well being since 1998.