Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China's yuan just weakened to an important level against the...

The Chinese yuan crossed a closely watched 7 barrier against the dollar on Monday following a recent reescalation in the trade war between Beijing and Washington.

Currenciesread more

Futures point to Dow opening more than 300 points lower amid...

Markets were sent on a whirlwind late last week after tensions between Washington and Beijing re-escalated.

Pre-Marketsread more

India scraps special status for Kashmir amid crackdown

India's government on Monday revoked the special status of Kashmir in a bid to fully integrate its only Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country.

Asia Politicsread more

Hong Kong's leader says the city is verging on 'a very dangerous...

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's embattled leader, spoke with the news media on Monday amid a general strike and following another protest-filled weekend.

China Politicsread more

Europe's brain drain is getting worse — so some countries are...

Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries are proposing radical tax incentives for young people, as part of a drive to stem the flow of skilled workers to Western EU...

Europe Newsread more

HSBC reportedly plans to cut jobs after CEO John Flint's...

HSBC plans to cut thousands of jobs through layoffs and attrition, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Banksread more

Trump reportedly overruled advisors in decision to slap tariffs...

Virtually everyone present at an Oval Office meeting objected to Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Traderead more

29 dead in less than 24 hours: Shootings in Texas and Ohio spark...

Americans barely had time to process the scale of the tragedy on the nation's southwestern border when violence struck another community, more than a thousand miles away from...

U.S. Newsread more

Trump says mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton are a 'mental...

The president said he would make a statement on the shootings Monday. Trump said he has spoken to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General William Barr and members of...

Politicsread more

Chinese demand for travel to see 'relentless' growth despite...

Outbound Chinese travel is set to continue to grow strongly in spite of the U.S.-China trade war, says group CEO of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, James Riley.

Travelread more

Hong Kong protesters seek to shut down city with general strike

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would hold a news conference at 10 a.m. local time on Monday.

China Politicsread more

Millions of barrels of Iranian crude in Chinese ports could...

Oil could fall by $5 to $7 a barrel if China were to draw down these stored barrels, one expert told CNBC.

Oilread more
Asia Politics

India scraps special status for Kashmir amid crackdown

Key Points
  • Interior Minister Amit Shah told parliament the federal government would scrap Article 370, a constitutional provision that grants special status for disputed Kashmir and allows the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir to make its own laws.
  • It was the most far-reaching move on the troubled Himalayan territory in nearly seven decades.
  • The step would also mean revocation of a bar on property purchases by people from outside the state. Such plans have in the past provoked warnings of a backlash in Kashmir, which is claimed by both India and Pakistan.
Border villagers play cards as they sit near a Indian post at Chandu Chak village of Ranbir Singh Pura sector near the India-Pakistan international border, about 35km from Jammu on February 28, 2019 in Jammu, India.
Nitin Kanotra | Hindustan Times | Getty Images

India's government on Monday revoked the special status of Kashmir in a bid to fully integrate its only Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country, the most far-reaching move on the troubled Himalayan territory in nearly seven decades.

Interior Minister Amit Shah told parliament the federal government would scrap Article 370, a constitutional provision that grants special status for disputed Kashmir and allows the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir to make its own laws.

"The entire constitution will be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir state," Shah said, ending the state's rights to make its own laws. In a subsequent order, India's president approved the government's changes.

The step would also mean revocation of a bar on property purchases by people from outside the state. Such plans have in the past provoked warnings of a backlash in Kashmir, which is claimed by both India and Pakistan.

The law had also reserved state government jobs for residents, as well as college places, in an effort to keep the state from being overrun by people from the rest of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party had pushed for an end to Kashmir's special constitutional status, arguing that such laws had hindered its integration with the rest of India.

Political leaders in Kashmir had warned that repeal of the law would trigger widespread unrest.

Since last year, Kashmir has been ruled by the Indian federal government, after Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew from a coalition there with a regional party.

Telephone, internet suspended

Monday's announcement came hours after authorities launched a clampdown in Kashmir by suspending telephone services and placing state leaders under house arrest.

Telephone and internet services were suspended early on Monday, and state leaders wrote on Twitter that they had been put under house arrest.

On Sunday, a meeting of regional parties had vowed to safeguard the region's special status, saying any move to scrap the privilege would amount to aggression against the people of the state.

Tension had risen since Friday, when Indian officials issued an alert over possible militant attacks by Pakistan-based groups.

Pakistan has rejected those assertions, but thousands of alarmed Indian tourists, pilgrims and workers streamed out of the region over the weekend.

Watch: How India's economy is growing at a faster pace than China

VIDEO7:3307:33
How India's economy grows faster than China