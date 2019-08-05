'I thought the market would be down more' — Cramer says he's not running away from stocks yet

Skip Navigation
Dow futures drop 380 points after China retaliates, escalating...

U.S. stock futures fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified.

China's central bank denies it's devaluing country's currency to...

China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insisted the move is not "competitive devaluation."

Trump accuses China of 'currency manipulation' as yuan drops to...

President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.

Apple CEO Tim Cook calls US inaction on gun control 'insanity'

Cook said he's "heartbroken" about the mass shootings that took place in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend.

Morgan Stanley: If the trade war escalates, a recession will be...

Morgan Stanley explains why "we will enter recession in 3 quarters" if the trade war continues to escalate.

Expert says buy the Amazon dip despite longest losing streak...

Here's why one market watcher says FANG stocks are still worth buying.

Cramer: 'I thought the market would be down more'

'Not everything should be thrown out here" on China's currency devaluation, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

China's yuan just weakened to an important level against the...

The Chinese yuan crossed a closely watched 7 barrier against the dollar on Monday following a recent reescalation in the trade war between Beijing and Washington.

Chipmakers, retailers set for big losses as trade war-related...

In early morning trading on Monday, shares of some chipmakers, retailers, Apple and Wynn Resorts tumbled on fears that the U.S. and China's trade battle is far from over.

China is just getting started with using its currency as weapon...

The Chinese yuan fell to its lowest level against the dollar in 11 years and could continue to fall as China and the United States escalate their trade dispute, analysts say.

10-year Treasury yield plunges below 1.75% after China counters...

Financial markets tumbled as trade friction prompted a stampede into relative safe harbors, including bonds, gold and the Japanese yen.

Shake Shack taps Grubhub for nationwide delivery

Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti says the partnership was the result of a "journey" after working with Grubhub, Doordash, Caviar and Postmates for the past two years.

'I thought the market would be down more' — Cramer says he's not running away from stocks yet

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Jim Cramer
CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Monday that he's not running away from the U.S. stock market just yet, despite the indications for a sharp decline at the Wall Street open on China's currency devaluation.

"There are discounts happening and I think people have to be cognizant, but not everything should be thrown out here," Cramer said on "Squawk Box. " "I'm not sanguine, but I'm also not running from this market, because I think there are some real values being created."

U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Monday, with Dow futures at one point dropping 385 points. The uncertainty comes as China allowed its currency to slide to its lowest level in more than a decade, with no solution in sight to the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The Chinese currency crossed the closely watched seven-yuan-for-a-dollar barrier on Monday after another escalation in the trade war between Beijing and Washington. The sharp weakening in the Chinese currency came after President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced fresh tariffs on China last week, which are set to take effect on Sept. 1.

"I thought the market would be down more, frankly," the "Mad Money " host said, urging investors to look at stocks down 10% from recent highs with muted exposure to China. "I really want to stear clear of China."