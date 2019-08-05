Shake Shack stock soars after reporting earnings beat, raising revenue forecast

Skip Navigation
China fires biggest warning shot yet in trade war and now it's up...

China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.

Dow plunges 760 points in worst day of 2019 as trade war...

The Dow fell for a fifth day in a row, while the S&P 500 posted a six-day losing streak.

US-China trade tensions could be 'the end of the world as we know...

"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.

Sayoc sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to kill Trump...

Cesar Sayoc's other targets included CNN, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan, Senators Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, and Kamala Harris,...

NRA spent $1.6 million lobbying against tougher background checks...

Calls for tougher background checks and gun control in general have increased yet again in the wake of three mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio that have left more...

Boeing conducts 500 test flights of troubled 737 Max in bid to...

The planes have been grounded worldwide since mid-March after two crashes within five months of one another claimed 346 lives.

Wall Street needs to chill out about Trump's tariffs

There are three main reasons why this and other major U.S. market selloffs connected to the trade war are overblown, even for the companies and consumers that have more...

Kyle Bass: China's currency would drop 30% to 40% without state...

Hayman Capital Management founder Kyle Bass said on Monday that without state support, China's currency would plunge at least 30%.

Car dealers struggle to sell 2018 new-car inventory to make room...

A full 3.5% of all July's new car sales were 2018 model years, according to Tyson Jominy, vice president of automotive data and analytics consulting for J.D. Power. That means...

Big Tech lost $162 billion in value in market route, led by...

In the stock market's worst day of 2019, the biggest tech companies got hammered, losing more than $160 billion in combined market cap.

Obama's Ambassador to China says Trump's latest tariffs are a...

Former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus said that President Donald Trump needs to be more patient in trade talks with China to avoid further retaliatory actions.

Food & Beverage

Shake Shack stock soars after reporting earnings beat, raising revenue forecast

Jasmine Wu
Key Points
  • Shake Shack's fiscal second-quarter earnings beats what analysts were expecting.
  • The company now expects revenue of between $585 million and $590 million, up from a prior range of $576 million to $582 million. Analysts expected 2019 sales of $591 million. 
  • Shares of the company rose in extended trading on the news.
Pedestrians walk past a Shake Shack location in New York.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Shares of Shake Shack rose in extended trading on Monday, after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations, and raised its revenue forecast for the year. 

The stock, which has gained more than 60% so far this year, surged as much as 6% after the bell before backing off its highs. Recently, shares were up nearly 3%. The company has a market value of $2.7 billion. 

The burger chain reported net income of $9 million, or 29 cents a share, up from $7.6 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Shake Shack earned 27 cents a share, topping the 23 cents a share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. 

Revenue rose 31% to $152.7 million from $116.3 million a year ago, outpacing the $149.5 million analysts expected. 

Sales at the company's stores open more than a year rose 3.6%. Analysts had expected same-store sales to rise 2.0%. 

"More than halfway through 2019, we are pleased to report continued strong momentum into the second quarter across all areas of the business," Shake Shack's CEO Randy said in a press release. "Our digital channels, including delivery, were a key contributor to these results, in conjunction with a benefit from the shift in Easter timing within the second quarter."

The company also announced Monday morning that it will team up Grubhub to offer delivery. The partnership will be tested in four locations and will roll out over the next several quarters.

Garutti announced the company would be raising their revenue guidance, citing strong sales in the chain's international stores, including those in Hong Kong and Shanghai. The company now expects revenue of between $585 million and $590 million, up from a prior range of $576 million to $582 million. Analysts expected 2019 sales of $591 million. 

VIDEO8:0708:07
Watch CNBC's full interview with Shake Shack's CEO Randy Garutti
Squawk Box