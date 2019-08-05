Takeaway.com and Just Eat agree merger terms

Stocks fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified with China retaliating against the U.S.' latest move.Marketsread more
China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insisted the move is not "competitive devaluation."Marketsread more
President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.Marketsread more
Cook said he's "heartbroken" about the mass shootings that took place in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend.Technologyread more
Morgan Stanley explains why "we will enter recession in 3 quarters" if the trade war continues to escalate.Investingread more
Here's why one market watcher says FANG stocks are still worth buying.Trading Nationread more
Ahead of his remarks, Trump proposed on Twitter that Congress should work to pass legislation on background checks for guns, suggesting that such reforms could be tied to...Politicsread more
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler Nadler tore into Trump for linking guns and immigration reform, and said that "these shootings were clearly, in part, a result of his...Politicsread more
Jerry Nadler said that Trump's call for immigration reform in the wake of two weekend mass shootings that left 29 dead reminded the judiciary committee chairman of Nazi...Politicsread more
The Chinese yuan crossed a closely watched 7 barrier against the dollar on Monday following a recent reescalation in the trade war between Beijing and Washington.Currenciesread more
On Monday, shares of some chipmakers, retailers, Apple and Wynn Resorts tumbled on fears that the U.S. and China's trade battle is far from over.Investingread more
Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com and British rival Just Eat have finalized the terms of their deal to create a global food delivery company that can rival Uber Eats as the largest outside China.
The group, to be called Just Eat Takeaway.com, will be a market leader in Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada.
The companies said on Monday they had backed the deal as outlined on July 29, with Just Eat shareholders receiving 0.09744 new Takeaway.com shares for each of their shares.
The terms value Just Eat at around 4.7 billion pounds ($5.7 billion), based on Takeaway's price at Friday's market close.
Takeaway.com's shares have slipped around 8% since the deal was announced last week, trading at 76.70 euros on Monday morning.
"The board believes that this is a compelling offer for Just Eat shareholders which will create a global leader in a dynamic and rapidly growing sector," the British firm's chairman, Mike Evans, said.
"Together we will have the scale to address the huge opportunities in the delivery market, as ordering food moves to becoming an everyday convenience", he told reporters.
Scale is all-important in the fast-growing $100 billion market as global rivals such as Amazon-backed Deliveroo and Uber Eats scramble to offer consumers the biggest choice.
"There is unprecedented competition in this global market, with lots of new parties", Takeaway CEO Jitse Groen, who will lead the merged company, said.
"Bringing these two together means we can pool the profits from both, to allocate capital efficiently to 23 countries."
The companies said their merger was expected to lead to 20 million euros ($22.2 million) in cost savings after four years, with around half of that amount expected in the first year.
The deal is set to close by the end of 2019, after which Just Eat Takeaway.com shares will be listed in London, while Takeaway's current listing in Amsterdam will disappear after a year.