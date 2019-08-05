Three options strategies for the week: August 5, 2019

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, Target,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Dow futures drop 380 points after China retaliates, escalating...

U.S. stock futures fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified.

China's central bank denies it's devaluing country's currency to...

China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insisted the move is not "competitive devaluation."

Trump accuses China of 'currency manipulation' as yuan drops to...

President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.

Apple CEO Tim Cook calls US inaction on gun control 'insanity'

Cook said he's "heartbroken" about the mass shootings that took place in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend.

Morgan Stanley: If the trade war escalates, a recession will be...

Morgan Stanley explains why "we will enter recession in 3 quarters" if the trade war continues to escalate.

Expert says buy the Amazon dip despite longest losing streak...

Here's why one market watcher says FANG stocks are still worth buying.

Cramer: 'I thought the market would be down more'

'Not everything should be thrown out here" on China's currency devaluation, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

China's yuan just weakened to an important level against the...

The Chinese yuan crossed a closely watched 7 barrier against the dollar on Monday following a recent reescalation in the trade war between Beijing and Washington.

Chipmakers, retailers set for big losses as trade war-related...

In early morning trading on Monday, shares of some chipmakers, retailers, Apple and Wynn Resorts tumbled on fears that the U.S. and China's trade battle is far from over.

China is just getting started with using its currency as weapon...

The Chinese yuan fell to its lowest level against the dollar in 11 years and could continue to fall as China and the United States escalate their trade dispute, analysts say.

10-year Treasury yield plunges below 1.75% after China counters...

Financial markets tumbled as trade friction prompted a stampede into relative safe harbors, including bonds, gold and the Japanese yen.

Three options strategies for the week: August 5, 2019

Tyler Bailey
The Final Call: DIS, AMZN & EEM
The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Dan Nathan broke down put buying in the Emerging Markets ETF.

Michael Khouw and Carter Worth looked at buying a call spread in Amazon.

Khouw also illustrated buying a call calendar in Disney

Disclosure

Trader disclosure: Dan Nathan is Long EA Sept call calendar. DIS Sept call calendar. XHB Sept put spread. TLT Sept call spread. EEM Oct put spread. Michael Khouw is long HAL.