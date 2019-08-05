Trade war turns into 'nasty' currency war as US calls China manipulator for first time since '90s

On Tuesday morning, the People's Bank of China set the yuan fixing at 6.9683.China Economyread more
Stock futures fell on Monday night, adding to Wall Street's losses from its worst day of 2019 amid intensifying trade-war fears.Marketsread more
Asia markets traded lower Tuesday morning as the U.S.-China trade war intensified, after Beijing confirmed it is suspending agricultural product purchases in response to new...Asia Marketsread more
China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.Market Insiderread more
"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator."Marketsread more
"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.Traderead more
The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in a extraordinary joint commentary for the Wall...Marketsread more
The Dow fell for a fifth day in a row, while the S&P 500 posted a six-day losing streak.Marketsread more
During this bull market, one-month after the market sell-off the average return is 4%.Marketsread more
Barneys New York is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as tonight, according to people familiar with the matter.Retailread more
Shares of Shake Shack rose nearly 3% in extended trading on Monday, after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations and raised its...Food & Beverageread more
The Trump administration took the trade war up another notch, calling China a currency manipulator and ratcheting up expectations that the White House has other moves it could make to retaliate against China.
Last used in the 1990s, the designation was announced by the U.S. Treasury Monday after U.S. markets closed out a turbulent session. The Dow, down 767 points in Monday trading, fell hundreds of points more in the futures market in after-market trading. The offshore yuan fell to a new low of 7.13 per dollar.
"It's clear now the trade war has become integrated with currency war," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. Chandler noted that the U.S. has a six month period of review for China and it gave China a pass in May.
In its release, the Treasury cited an original law from 1988 on currency manipulation, but that law was altered in 2015 and 2018 and the changes were not mentioned.
In May, the Treasury said in a report that China did not meet standards identified in that act. But it said it would "carefully monitor and review this determination over the following 6-month period in light of the exceptionally large and growing bilateral trade imbalance between China and the United States and China's history of facilitating an undervalued currency."
"They side-stepped it by having this come out between reports, and ignoring the size of the bilateral trade balance with the U.S.; the overall current account position, which should be substantial, and the fact that they would have to be consistently intervening on one side of the market to influence it," said Chandler.
The Treasury's move came less than 24 hours after China's currency fell below the psychological red line of 7 to the dollar for the first time since 2008 on Monday. That triggered a major sell-off in risk assets globally, as investors speculated the U.S. and China were far apart on any trade deal and the world is more at risk of recession.
"This plays up the risk of intervention, in a lot of people minds, and that's why you see the dollar weakening" against major currencies, said Chandler. The White House had discussed intervening in the currency market last month to weaken the U.S. dollar, but had ruled it out at the time, sources told CNBC.
Strategists said it appeared China was not intentionally driving down its currency but was no longer propping it up, as it had been and the way it trades in the next few sessions will be key. The People's Bank of China each day sets a rate for the yuan, allowing it to trade in a band against the dollar that is 2 percent on either side of its midpoint value. That is the onshore currency, or CNY. The offshore currency CNH is used by foreign investors and banks and it fell to a record 7.09 per dollar Monday.
"Trump is trying to get his cake and eat it too. This kind of puts a political stamp on China, that they are manipulating their currency. By them lowering the value of their currency, or not supporting it, China is eating most of these tariffs so the U.S. doesnt' have to," said Dan Clifton, head of policy research at Strategas. "He's got conflicting demands here and playing it all to his benefit."
The Treasury, in its statement, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would engage with the IMF on China's currency manipulation, but the International Monetary Fund just recently said China was not unfairly influencing the yuan.
"It won't pass the smell test" with the International Monetary Fund, said C. Fred Bergsten, senior fellow and director emeritus at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. He said this move was "unexpected and unjustified."
Chandler said that the Chinese yuan was down 2.5% year to date as of Monday, when it lost 1.5%.
"China has been using its reserves to prevent weakening of its currency, but now it's not. So the U.S. wants to say now it's manipulation as opposed to what it was doing last week, or three weeks ago, by preventing a bigger sell off"' said Chandler.
One aspect of the designation gives U.S. corporations the ability to sue China, claiming harm from its currency policy, Chandler said.
The manipulation designation is likely to have bipartisan support since earlier Monday Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized China for its handling of its currency and said the Treasury could label it a manipulator..
"This is just nasty. We designated them not a manipulator recently...Now it's just out of spite," said Peter Boocvkar, chief investment strategist at Bleakley Advisory Group.
Strategists said if intervention becomes a serious idea in the administration it is unlikely to work, since it would not be effective if the U.S. acted alone.
"The risks of intervention are high. The risks of a positive result are low. It's not clear it could work, and the costs are high. And it's easy to block or offset . It could trigger something big. Like somebody intervenes on the other side," said Chandler.
- CNBC's Karen James contributed to this report