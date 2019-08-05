Trump condemns 'racism, bigotry and white supremacy' in speech after mass shootings kill 29

US President Donald Trump speaks about the mass shootings from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, August 5, 2019.

President Donald Trump on Monday condemned "racism, bigotry and white supremacy" in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend that left 29 dead and dozens more injured.

The president, who had earlier spoken out on Twitter to suggest that lawmakers work to pass legislation that tied immigration reform with background checks for gun purchases, provided a list policies intended to address mass shootings during remarks from the White House.

He backed so-called red-flag laws that enable guns to be removed from high-risk individuals, called for mass shooters to be given the death penalty and vowed to address radicalization through the internet and social media.

He did not mention his prior call for background checks — an overwhelmingly popular gun control measure that has already passed the Democrat-controlled House — in his roughly 10-minute remarks.

The National Rifle Association, which also was not mentioned, has come out in favor of red-flag laws under certain conditions.

Americans are "outraged and sickened by this monstrous evil, the cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed and the terror," Trump said.

"Hate has no place in America … hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul," Trump said.

A gunman in El Paso, Texas, killed 20 and wounded 26 after her opened fire in a Walmart on Saturday morning. Police apprehended the suspect, a 21-year-old white male named Patrick Wood Crusius, who reportedly posted a white supremacist manifesto on anonymous online messaging forum 8chan minutes before the massacre.

Trump mentioned that essay, describing it as being "consumed by racist hate."

Less than a day later, another gunman in Dayton, Ohio, began shooting in an entertainment district, leaving nine dead and injuring 27 others. That shooter, identified as a 24-year-old white male named Connor Betts, was wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines with him. Police in the area, who reportedly responded less than a minute after the gunman began shooting, killed Betts.

Trump called on Congress to seek "real, bipartisan solutions" to mass shootings. But the president, who has called himself "the biggest fan of the Second Amendment," also signaled that he might oppose sweeping gun control measures that Democrats have put forward.

"Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger," Trump said in his speech, "not the gun."

He also suggested, without providing evidence, that violent video games may be contributing to the problem. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., made the same point in a Fox News interview over the weekend.

Trump said he was directing the Department of Justice to partner with state and local agencies, as well as social media companies, to "develop tools" to find potential mass shooters online before they strike.

"The internet has provided a dangerous avenue to radicalize disturbed minds," Trump said.

"We have to find the courage to answer hatred with unity, devotion and love."

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.