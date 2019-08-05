Trump suggests tying 'strong background checks' to immigration reform legislation after two mass shootings

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

President Donald Trump on Monday called on Republicans and Democrats to "come together and get strong background checks" for gun purchases, but linked them to immigration reform, following two mass shootings over the weekend.

In a statement on Twitter, the president suggested that legislation requiring background checks for gun sales — a popular gun reform proposal — should be paired with "desperately needed immigration reform."

"We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!" Trump wrote.

Trump's tweets followed mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that in less than a day killed 29 people and wounded dozens.

A gunman in El Paso opened fire in a Walmart on Saturday morning, killing 20 and wounding 26. Police apprehended the suspect, a 21-year-old white male named Patrick Wood Crusius, who reportedly posted a white supremacist screed on internet messaging forum 8chan minutes before the massacre.

Just over 12 hours later, the gunman in Dayton began firing in an entertainment district, leaving nine dead and wounding 27. That shooter, identified as a 24-year-old white male named Connor Betts, was wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines with him. Police in the area responded less than a minute after the gunman began shooting, killing him.

The attacks were universally condemned by U.S. lawmakers, but Democrats, including numerous 2020 presidential candidates, quickly zeroed in on Trump, claiming his rhetoric has stoked racial tensions and condoned white nationalism.

"He's been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. ... I mean, connect the dots about what he's been doing in this country," said former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, a 2020 contender who was born in El Paso. "He's not tolerating racism, he's promoting racism. He's not tolerating violence, he's promoting racism and violence in this country."

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, another presidential contender, tweeted that Trump "isn't just failing to confront and disarm these domestic terrorists, he is amplifying and condoning their hate."