Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield falls to nearly three-year low as investors flee to safer assets

The Chinese yuan crossed a closely watched 7 barrier against the dollar on Monday following a recent reescalation in the trade war between Beijing and Washington.
Futures on Sunday evening pointed to an opening decline of more than 250 points for the Dow Jones Industrial Average at Monday's open.
India's government on Monday revoked the special status of Kashmir in a bid to fully integrate its only Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country.
Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's embattled leader, spoke with the news media on Monday amid a general strike and following another protest-filled weekend.
Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries are proposing radical tax incentives for young people, as part of a drive to stem the flow of skilled workers to Western EU...
HSBC plans to cut thousands of jobs through layoffs and attrition, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Virtually everyone present at an Oval Office meeting objected to Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Americans barely had time to process the scale of the tragedy on the nation's southwestern border when violence struck another community, more than a thousand miles away from...
The president said he would make a statement on the shootings Monday. Trump said he has spoken to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General William Barr and members of...
Outbound Chinese travel is set to continue to grow strongly in spite of the U.S.-China trade war, says group CEO of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, James Riley.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would hold a news conference at 10 a.m. local time on Monday.
U.S. government debt prices surged higher Monday morning, as global growth worries and an intensifying trade war between the world's two largest economies drove investors toward safe-haven assets.
At around 03:40 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.7667%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.3102%.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, which influences mortgages and other loans, fell 10 basis points on Monday, hovering close to a nearly three-year low.
Financial markets tumbled as U.S.-China trade friction prompted a stampede into relative safe harbors, including bonds, gold and the Japanese yen.
The panic is seen spreading to Wall Street, with futures signaling sharp losses in their benchmark indices.
Markets have been spooked since President Donald Trump announced a plan to impose a 10% tariff on $300 billion worth in Chinese imports late last week, ending a month-long trade truce.
On Friday, China vowed to fight back.
On the data front, services PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) figures for July will be released at around 08:30 a.m. ET. ISM non-manufacturing data for July and the Federal Reserve's Senior Loan Officer survey for the third quarter will be released slightly later in the session.
The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $39 billion in 13-week bills and $39 billion in 26-week bills on Monday.